NCAA Football: New Mexico at Louisiana State

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) and quarterback George Hamsley (16) and safety Sage Ryan (15) during warmups before the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

 Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports

It’s highly improbable for a team playing at home to blow a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter. It’s virtually impossible for a team playing at home to blow a 13-point lead in the final two minutes. Memphis would beg to differ. Houston 33, Memphis 32. Maybe not the most exciting game of the weekend, but definitely more exciting than a haircut.

A Tale of Four First-Year Coaches

Recommended for you

Tags