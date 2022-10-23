NCAA Football: Mississippi at Louisiana State

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles and is tacked by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Khari Coleman (23) during the first half at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 22, 2022.

 Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports

I’ll apologize in advance. This week won’t contain the usual pinpoint commentary and razor-shape observations you’ve become accustomed to reading.

That’s because I spent most of Saturday watching a couple of fascinating MLB playoff games rather than college football.

Recommended for you

Tags