I’ll apologize in advance. This week won’t contain the usual pinpoint commentary and razor-shape observations you’ve become accustomed to reading.
That’s because I spent most of Saturday watching a couple of fascinating MLB playoff games rather than college football.
Kidding. I hate baseball.
Actually, our son got married Saturday. That meant I had to resort to Plan B: recording all of Saturday’s games and watching them on Sunday.
Then again, I did have some time away from Lily and those odd people in Fansville. (If you don’t recognize this as code for fast-forwarding through AT&T and Dr. Pepper commercials, you probably don’t need to be reading this column.)
By the way, this particular date for the wedding was selected because the Gators had the week off, and my future daughter-in-law knew it was the only Saturday in the fall she had a snowball’s chance of me attending. Incidentally, since both Florida and Florida State had the day off, Miami decided to take the day off as well. Duke 45, Hurricanes 21. Miami’s record now stands at 3-4, a distant memory from when they were ranked No. 13 six weeks ago. Then again, these are the same clowns who had Notre Dame ranked No. 5 before the season began, so it doesn’t surprise me.
One of the more shocking developments of the day: LSU 45, No. 7 Ole Miss 20. But the score wasn’t the shocker; rather, it was the Tiger fans storming the field in Death Valley (the one in Louisiana) after the game. So, to be clear: in Baton Rouge, beating a Lane Kiffin team merits an on-field post-game celebration. If I was the LSU athletic director, Brian Kelly would be paying whatever fine is levied on the school by the SEC.
Then again, perhaps LSU was inspired by the antics of Clemson fans, who earlier in the day stormed their field in Death Valley (the one in South Carolina) after their No. 5 Tigers came back in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 14 Syracuse, a team they were favored to beat by two touchdowns, 27-21. Can you imagine what it would have been like had Clemson came back to beat a legitimate top 25 team? Or just a team that wasn’t in the tepid ACC?
Let’s go ahead and get the ACC out of the way while we’re at it. Clemson, at 6-0 in conference play, leads the Atlantic Division, and North Carolina (3-0) leads the Coastal Division. (Yawn)
The Ohio State Buckeyes, who don’t deserve their No. 2 ranking because they’re better than that, demolished the Iowa Hawkeyes, 54-10. They remain tied for the lead in the Big Ten East at 4-0 in conference play. Illinois, with a conference record of 3-1, is the current flavor of the week in the Big Ten West.
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, giving the Ducks sole possession of the lead in the Pac-12 with a conference record of 4-0. UCLA’s defeat drops it into a three-way tie with Utah and USC who have one loss apiece. The Bruins defense allowed an embarrassing five touchdown passes by the (always) mercurial and (mostly) inconsistent Bo Nix.
No. 8 Texas Christian followed up last week’s overtime victory over Oklahoma State by disposing of No. 17 Kansas State, 38-28, giving the Horned Frogs the sole lead in the Big 12 with a conference record of 4-0.
Also in the Big 12, No. 11 Oklahoma State bounced back from last week’s loss to TCU, taking care of No. 20 Jekyll-and-Hyde Texas, 41-34.
Speaking of the Big 12, remember when Kansas was 5-0 and I mentioned that it wouldn’t surprise me if the Jayhawks lost their remaining seven games? Three down, four to go. Baylor 35, Kansas 23. The score would have been more lopsided than it was, but I’m pretty sure the Bears were bored out of their wits by the time halftime rolled around and they were leading 28-3.
No. 3 Tennessee, who already have a book out about their 2022 campaign only halfway through the season (REVIV-VOLS: How Tennessee’s return to renown delivered an all-time season), barely broke a sweat manhandling Tennessee-Martin (rumored to be a farm club for junior colleges), 65-24. By the way, the aforementioned book is currently selling for $31.95 — 20% off the regular price. Don’t everyone get out their credit cards at once: there should be more than enough books to go around.
No. 6 Alabama bounced back from their loss to the REVIV-VOLS by defeating No. 24 Mississippi State, 30-6. The Crimson Tide are tied with LSU for the lead in the SEC West at 4-1 (Ole Miss is 3-1). Georgia and Tennessee sit atop the SEC East, both without a single blemish on their respective records.
Don’t look now, but South Carolina just won its fourth game in a row. USC 30, Texas A&M 24. They could stretch it to six soon: next up is Missouri, then Vanderbilt. Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler failed to throw a touchdown or an interception, so his record remains five TD tosses and eight interceptions. (Whichever hits 10 first could either be good news or bad news, respectively, for the belittled quarterback.)
Also, don’t look now but the Aggies just lost their third game in a row (Defcon three, Jimbo).
Vanderbilt lost an SEC game for the 25th consecutive time, this time to Missouri by a score of 17-14. Feel free to provide your own commentary. I’m running out of words for ‘abysmal.’
