Last week, the word “abysmal” was introduced in this column to describe the state of Vanderbilt football. Since the Commodores were off Saturday, the use of the adjective this week came down to two teams.
· The runner-up: No. 10 Wake Forest, whose eight (!) turnovers led to a 48-27 spanking by Louisville (!).
· The winner: No. 9 Oklahoma State, which suffered a humiliating 48-0 loss to No. 22 Kansas State. The Cowboys, in suffering their first loss of the season, were on the short end of the worst shutout loss by a top-10 team in NCAA history.
In fact, abysmal may be the right word to describe how most of the teams ranked in the Top 25 fared over the weekend. Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, No. 13 Penn State, No. 16 Syracuse, No. 19 Kentucky, and No. 25 (!) South Carolina lost by 48, 27, 13, 17, 38 and 13 points, respectively. The only non-abysmal loss by a ranked team was No. 20 Cincinnati, four points shy of Central Florida.
In the Big Ten, after TreVeyon Henderson struck for a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put No. 2 Ohio State ahead 23-21, it was “game over” for Penn State. A 28-3, six-minute barrage by the Buckeyes put the game out of reach for the Nittany Lions. Final score: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31.
Michigan kept pace in the Big Ten East with the 8-0 Buckeyes, beating in-state rival Michigan State, 29-7. In the Big Ten West, No. 17 Illinois, by virtue of a 26-9 win over Nebraska, stands alone in first with a record of 4-1 in conference play, leading second-place Purdue by one game.
No. 7 TCU leads the Big 12 after running their record to 8-0 with a 41-31 win over West Virginia. Incidentally, Horned Frogs’ coach Sonny Dykes became the first coach in conference history to sport an 8-0 record in his first season. Kansas State, with just one conference loss, stands alone in second place. The Wildcats, incidentally, have now beaten two teams ranked in the top 10 this season: Oklahoma State (No. 9) and Oklahoma (No. 6 at the time).
In the ACC, No. 16 Syracuse fell to Notre Dame, 41-24. It was fun while it lasted — at one point the Orange were 6-0, but now have lost their last two games and have Pittsburgh, FSU and Wake Forest coming up next. It’s possible that Syracuse may not win another game until after Thanksgiving, when they take on Boston College.
The two teams from the Tar Heel State, No. 21 North Carolina and No. 24 NC State, took care of business, beating Pittsburgh (42-24) and Virginia Tech (22-21), respectively.
In Charlottesville, in a game that was as about as exciting as a chess match, Miami beat Virginia, 14-12. In four overtimes, no less. Checkmate, Cavaliers.
All four of the ranked teams in the Pac-12 won Saturday: No. 6 Oregon beat Cal, 42-24, No. 10 USC beat Arizona, 45-37, No. 12 UCLA beat Stanford, 38-13, and No. 14 Utah beat Washington State, 21-17. The Ducks are the only team of the four without a conference loss; the others all have one.
There were two performances by west coast quarterbacks worth noting. Oregon’s Bo Nix completed 27 of 35 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another three. (He also threw two interceptions; no Bo day is complete without them.) USC’s Caleb Williams completed 31 of 45 passes for 441 yards and five touchdowns. Also worth mentioning is that the two teams they left behind, Auburn and Oklahoma, respectively, aren’t faring too well without them. Auburn is 3-5 and Oklahoma is 5-3 at this point in the season, substandard performances for them both.
In the SEC, South Carolina can say goodbye to their top-25 ranking after losing to Missouri, 23-10. Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler’s “race to 10” now stands at five touchdowns and eight interceptions (first one to reach 10 determines his fate). Saturday’s game was the fourth game this season Rattler has failed to throw for a score. He did, however, complete one pass to the other team for his eighth interception of the year.
Arkansas 41, Auburn 27. Tiger coach Bryan Harsin should be updating his resumé right about now. He might want to omit the last two years (9 wins, 12 losses).
No. 15 Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 28. The good news for the Aggies: they scored more than 24 points for the first time in 10 games. The bad news for the Aggies: they lost for the fourth time in a row. The bad news for A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: his continued employment in College Station is on life support. The good news for Fisher: it doesn’t appear that he’s missing many meals.
No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Tennessee both demonstrated they are more than deserving of their lofty rankings. The Bulldogs took care of Florida, 42-20, and the Vols destroyed Kentucky, 44-6. Next Saturday’s “SEC on CBS” game at 3:30 p.m. will match the two victors as they clash in Athens in what might be the year’s best game to date. The winner will have the inside track in the Eastern Division to the SEC Championship Game in December.
In the West, Alabama, Mississippi and LSU are tied for first with 4-1 conference records. LSU gave Ole Miss its only conference loss, and both teams still have to play the Crimson Tide. Expect to see one or both games on the “SEC on CBS” as well.
My parting thought this week:
Saturday was my 50th Florida-Georgia game as a bona fide, I bleed orange and blue Florida Gator. Despite Saturday’s disheartening (an understatement, for sure) loss to the Bulldogs, the Gators’ record over the past 50 years is a winning one: 26 wins (thanks in large part to Steve Spurrier’s record of 11-1) and 24 losses. However, the first half Saturday was quite possibly the poorest display of heart, desire and execution I have ever seen (the Gators trailed 28-3 at halftime, with a paltry two first downs to their credit). Watching first-year head coach Billy Napier on the Gator sideline made me long for the days of Spurrier’s visor-throwing tantrums and innovative play-calling. Currently, the Gators have a coach who stands on the sidelines with all the emotion and excitement of a man looking over his tax return.
Next up for the Gators (4-4) are Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies (3-5) in College Station. Both teams sport conference records of 1-4. How about making the game interesting, coaches? Winner stays, loser goes.
