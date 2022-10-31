NCAA Football: Florida at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at TIAA Bank Field on Oct. 29.

 Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

Last week, the word “abysmal” was introduced in this column to describe the state of Vanderbilt football. Since the Commodores were off Saturday, the use of the adjective this week came down to two teams.

· The runner-up: No. 10 Wake Forest, whose eight (!) turnovers led to a 48-27 spanking by Louisville (!).

