2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game (1/9/23)

Georgia's Christopher Smith (29) and Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrate after winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.

 Tony Walsh

Before getting to the main event, a quick recap of this season’s post-season games:

None of the Power Five Conferences performed particularly well in bowl games. The SEC was 6-5, the Big Ten and the ACC were both 5-4, the Pac-12 was 3-4 and the Big 12 brought up the rear at 2-6. These records were prior to the Championship Game between Georgia (SEC) and TCU (Big 12), meaning a Horned Frog win would move their conference from worst to — theoretically — first. A Georgia win would bring the SEC to 7-5.

