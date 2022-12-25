As we anxiously await the College Football Playoff to kick off on December 31, let’s take a look at several odds and ends (primarily in the SEC, where football is religion) over the past four months:

• Georgia, for the second year in a row, was by far the best team in the land. The Bulldog offense improved statistically over last season (39.2 point per game this year; 38.6 in 2021). On the other side of the ball, the defense allowed more points per game this season (12.8; only 10.2 last season), but still looked every bit as dominant as they did a year ago. The Dawg defense deserved the Heisman rather than USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Recommended for you

Tags