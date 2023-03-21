It was completely by chance, perhaps even fate, that Newnan’s Scott Houston would one day
meet the man who stamped an indelible and lifelong impression on his life. A man, Houston says, from whom he ‘learned more about being a man than I did from my very own father.’ A man most of us feel like we know intimately enough to refer to simply by his first name.
A man who, incidentally, is the favorite golfer of almost everyone I know.
You may have heard of him. Everyone calls him Arnie.
***
Houston, born and raised in Norwalk, Connecticut, has led quite the memorable life. He was drafted out of high school by the Montreal Expos to play baseball. (It didn’t work out; not because of lack of talent, but because he didn’t speak French – a class he flunked in seventh grade.) He played football on a scholarship at Graceland University in Iowa, where Bruce Jenner was his roommate ‘for about a week.’ He waited tables and tended bar at his parents’ restaurant/nightclub; that is, until it burned down – courtesy of a lit cigarette gone astray. He worked as a sports information director and managing editor of a sports magazine in Boston.
As they say, variety is the spice of life. Scott Houston will attest to it.
A friend introduced Houston to golf in his late teens. He says he ‘clobbered the ball on the driving range, thanks to baseball,’ so he decided to take lessons. It wasn’t long before he was consistently scoring in the 70’s.
A cross-country move to the west coast led to a job with the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, thanks to his ability to type really well. Things worked out nicely for him, because one year later he was promoted to Manager.
His new role offered him numerous ‘incentives,’ like backstage passes to jazz festivals and access to pit row at Formula 1 races. But what excited him most was the opportunity to play golf at Pebble Beach – for free. (Ask any golfer and they’ll tell you how big a deal that is!)
Playing golf at some of the finest golf courses in Monterey County, if not the entire country,
inspired Houston to take on yet another career: caddying. In 1992 he applied at Spanish Bay, one of the newer courses along 17-Mile Drive, as he thought he had a better chance of getting hired there rather than Pebble Beach. Houston was asked during his interview to describe the role of a caddy. His response – ‘it’s like being a bartender: same banter, just serving up different shots’ – got him the job. Not at Spanish Bay, though; at Pebble Beach.
During Houston’s 11-year career as a caddy at Pebble, he had the opportunity to carry the bags of many well-known and recognizable names. Celebrities like Clint Eastwood, James Garner, and Jack Nicholson. Professional athletes, including Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, and Roger Staubach – the latter getting his first golf lesson from Houston. Professional golfers such as Gary Player, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, and Nancy Lopez.
One of Houston’s favorite stories – of the many he could choose from – was the day he caddied for Glen Charles, a cocreator of Cheers. Glen was playing golf with his brother Les, another of the show’s cocreators. Glen, who played right-handed, was in the woods and took a vicious
left-handed swing in anger after one of many bad shots throughout the day. Houston noticed the swing was flawless, and asked Glen why he didn’t play left-handed. ‘Because it’s a right-handers game, according to Les,’ he replied. Houston countered with ‘how long have you been losing money to your brother?’ ‘Forever,’ Glen replied. The next day, Houston lined him up with a left-handed set of golf clubs. The next time the two brothers played golf, Houston said Glen ‘kicked his butt.’
As for the rest of Houston’s memorable and wonderful stories of his tenure as a caddy, you’ll have to read about them in his upcoming book. I am at liberty, however, to tell you about his relationship with the man who still takes his breath away – even though he left us for the clubhouse in the sky in 2016.
***
One morning at Pebble Beach, the caddy master approached Houston with his assignment for the day: ‘You’re caddying for the King and you’re on the tee.’ Houston knew, of course, that the caddy master was referring to the man who arguably did more than anyone else to make the game of golf popular: Arnold Palmer.
‘I was so nervous my teeth were sweating,’ Houston recalls. ‘Arnie walked up to me on the first tee and said ‘Scott Houston? I’m Arnold Palmer. It’s a pleasure to meet you.’’
Houston replied as most of us might if given the chance: ‘Mr. Palmer – it’s an honor to meet YOU!’ After that, it was another hour before he regained his composure.
Not knowing the day would lead to a five-year relationship caddying for the King, Houston grabbed the divot from Palmer’s approach shot on the last hole and stuffed it in his pocket. He took it home, and did his best to keep it alive. When the piece of turf finally died, Houston wrote an obituary – that ultimately landed in the pages of Sports Illustrated. It wasn’t long before the King sent along his condolences: ‘Sorry Arnie the Divot died.’
Something that happened in one of their early rounds together cemented their relationship.
Palmer showed up wearing an old floppy fisherman’s hat. ‘You don’t like the hat, Houston?’ he asked. ‘No,’ he replied, so Palmer switched to a visor. Golfer and caddy bantered back and
forth about the hat for many holes, until Palmer finally poked Houston in the ribs. At that point, Houston says, ‘I knew I was his caddy.’