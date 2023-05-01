A former Olympic downhill skier was once asked to define what constituted a sport. Her answer made a lot of sense: ‘If you don’t sweat it’s not a sport.’ Specifically, she was referring to golf and bowling. To further illustrate her point I encourage you to check out some of the
professional golfers and bowlers on television this weekend; you’ll find it very difficult to prove her wrong.
In fact, I would suggest there are other sports that fit into her rationale as well. Baseball, for example. Sure, some of the ball players will sweat, but I would too if I stood in the hot sun for three hours wearing multiple layers of clothing on an afternoon in the upper 90’s. But take a look at some of the Major League Baseball players today (think ‘fat tub of goo,’ as David Letterman so eloquently described relief pitcher Terry Forster in 1985) and you’ll see my point.
Some of them sweat not because of the extra layers of clothing, but because of their extra layers of fat.
Now let’s examine ‘if you don’t sweat it’s not a sport’ a little bit closer. The National Spelling Bee is telecast live on ESPN, a network solely committed to sports. Throughout elementary school, I always competed in the annual Spelling Bee. I won it in second grade, the year I was the solving-math-problems-in-my-head human freak show. I never in a million years thought of a spelling bee as an athletic competition. Mathletics, maybe, but certainly not spelling bees.
But let me be the first to tell you if you don’t already know: standing in front of an auditorium full of people, beneath the bright lights, with a microphone stuck in my face, and asked to spell ‘acknowledgement’ is not my idea of fun. Then, after spelling it correctly, standing for 20 minutes or so until it’s my turn once again, only now I’m asked to spell ‘exaggerate.’
The spelling bee continues, and more and more of my fellow students are falling by the wayside. Eventually, there are only two students left: me and my second grade nemesis, Sally McDonald.
Sally McDonald, the girl I’ll never forgive or forget for putting a booger in my carton of milk in the lunchroom one day when I left the table to get a second (it very well could have been my third) ice cream sandwich.
There’s nothing I wanted more in the world than watching her mess up - and then me spelling the word correctly that tripped her up. And after it was all over, receiving the trophy in front of the entire school acknowledging me as the American School of the Hague Second Grade
Spelling Bee Champion.
Which is exactly what happened. I should also mention that during the entire time, I was sweating like a fat boy chasing a runaway doughnut hole.
So, if the skier’s definition of sweating is indicative of a competition being classified as a sport, then Spelling Bee competitions would indeed fall into that category.
Thus, that school spelling bee in second grade was my first experience as a bona fide athlete.