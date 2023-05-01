scott ludwig.jpg

Ludwig

A former Olympic downhill skier was once asked to define what constituted a sport. Her answer made a lot of sense: ‘If you don’t sweat it’s not a sport.’ Specifically, she was referring to golf and bowling. To further illustrate her point I encourage you to check out some of the

professional golfers and bowlers on television this weekend; you’ll find it very difficult to prove her wrong.

