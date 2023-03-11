NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Last spring, Michael Harris II was slated to head to Double-A Mississippi, and Spencer Strider was debatably a reliever. The two Braves youngsters went on to sweep the top two spots in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

The Braves' system has a much different theme for the spring of 2023, one focused on much younger up-and-coming pitching. Atlanta used its top three picks in the 2022 Draft on high-school arms Owen Murphy, JR Ritchie and Cole Phillips, the club’s Nos. 2, 3 and 5 prospects entering this season, respectively.

