NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Last spring, Michael Harris II was slated to head to Double-A Mississippi, and Spencer Strider was debatably a reliever. The two Braves youngsters went on to sweep the top two spots in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.
The Braves' system has a much different theme for the spring of 2023, one focused on much younger up-and-coming pitching. Atlanta used its top three picks in the 2022 Draft on high-school arms Owen Murphy, JR Ritchie and Cole Phillips, the club’s Nos. 2, 3 and 5 prospects entering this season, respectively.
“Every year is different, depending on where the big league team’s at, where guys who were drafted are starting and whether we've drafted high school or college or so forth,” said Braves assistant general manager Ben Sestanovich. “I think we’re always ready for some surprises as well."
Including Jared Shuster (No. 1) and AJ Smith-Shawver (No. 4), all five of Atlanta’s top prospects make their living on the mound these days, but the first Spring Training for Murphy, Ritchie and Phillips might provide the most intrigue heading into 2023.
Murphy’s riding low-90s fastball and mid-80s cutting slider highlight a deep four-pitch mix that helped him go 20th overall last July. Taken 15 picks later, Ritchie has a similarly deep arsenal and might have the advantage on secondaries (including a plus slider), though his fastball is a tick behind Murphy’s.
Phillips is the hardest thrower of the group with a heater that sits mid-90s and threatens triple digits, but the second-rounder lacks the more varied repertoires of his fellow right-handers. Unlike the other two, he has yet to debut in pro ball as he recovers from last April’s Tommy John surgery, but the trio has found ways to impress their new organization less than one year in.
“The summer after you get drafted is a whirlwind for a lot of these guys,” Sestanovich said. “So I'm always hesitant to draw too many conclusions from a couple months and a brief glimpse of guys. But I think the work ethic and the competitiveness of all the guys we took last year really stood out.”
The Braves tested the mettle of both Murphy and Ritchie by giving the duo three starts apiece at Single-A Augusta, a rare full-season assignment for players who were in prep ball earlier that spring. Atlanta was encouraged through early looks that both could handle dipping their toes into the Carolina League, where they’re likely to return as teenagers in 2023.
Maybe the aptitude to move quicker than their peers does tie those two with Harris and Strider more than it first appeared.
“I think the players are going to tell us when they're ready for the next level and the next challenge,” Sestanovich said, “but generally speaking, I think we're relatively aggressive with challenging our guys at higher levels. If we feel it's the right decision, we’ll continue to push guys."
