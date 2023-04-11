MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

Apr 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

ATLANTA -- Bryce Elder couldn’t help but smile when asked how excited he was to see Sean Murphy guide him through his latest encouraging start and then erase the potential of an ugly loss with the biggest swing of the catcher's young Braves career.

Murphy further endeared himself to his new fanbase when he capped a three-hit performance with a home run that gave the club a 5-4, 10-inning win over the Reds on Monday night at Truist Park. The two-run shot was the Gold Glove catcher’s first home run as a Brave and the first walk-off homer of his career.

