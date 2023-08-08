...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
ALBANY, GA – The ownership group for Albany’s newest professional team has announced one final opportunity for fans to participate in the naming of the team. Set to compete in the National Indoor Soccer League (NISL), Albany was named as the first expansion market for the league’s 2024 season last month.
Members of the local community have been engaged with the process of naming the team since it was first announced as a new tenant for the Albany Civic Center, part of the Flint River Entertainment Complex. Like all other NISL clubs, every game day will feature a double header of action that includes both a men’s and women’s contest.
