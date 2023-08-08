image001 (1).jpg

ALBANY, GA – The ownership group for Albany’s newest professional team has announced one final opportunity for fans to participate in the naming of the team. Set to compete in the National Indoor Soccer League (NISL), Albany was named as the first expansion market for the league’s 2024 season last month.

Members of the local community have been engaged with the process of naming the team since it was first announced as a new tenant for the Albany Civic Center, part of the Flint River Entertainment Complex. Like all other NISL clubs, every game day will feature a double header of action that includes both a men’s and women’s contest.

