VALDOSTA - Nate Gahman of Albany and Chase McLain of Leesburg saved their best for last to capture the Georgia Four-Ball Championship! The 51st playing of the competition took place April 28-30 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

Gahman (pictured left) and McLain (pictured right) entered the day one shot behind 36-hole leaders Andy Blanton and Micah Elkins of Thomasville, but Gahman came out firing. The 2022 Georgia Mid-Amateur Champion birdied three of his first holes to put the team at 16-under quickly and in a position to take control.

