VALDOSTA - Nate Gahman of Albany and Chase McLain of Leesburg saved their best for last to capture the Georgia Four-Ball Championship! The 51st playing of the competition took place April 28-30 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
Gahman (pictured left) and McLain (pictured right) entered the day one shot behind 36-hole leaders Andy Blanton and Micah Elkins of Thomasville, but Gahman came out firing. The 2022 Georgia Mid-Amateur Champion birdied three of his first holes to put the team at 16-under quickly and in a position to take control.
McLain followed with a birdie of his own on the par-3 5th at Kinderlou Forest. Their momentum stalled for just a second as they had to take a bogey on the par-4 6th, however McLain erased their mistake after driving it close to the par-4 7th and chipping in for an eagle. A McLain birdie on the 9th put the duo at 6-under for the day and 19-under for the championship.
The duo never flinched even as other teams made runs on the back nine. McLain rolled in a birdie on the par-4 16th to put their lead back to three at 22-under and essentially close the door on the field. Gahman and McLain finished at 22-under (67-64-63) for the championship two strokes clear of R.B. Clyburn of Cartersville and Dalton Melnyk of Atlanta (67-64-65).
Georgia Golf Hall of Famer David Noll, Jr. of Dalton and Nash Nance of Calhoun made a run in the final round to finish in third at 18-under-par (67-67-64). The teams of Matt Stauch of Atlanta and Lee Bowman of Marietta (66-70-63) and Dylan Freeman of Brunswick and Josh Williams of St. Simons Island (65-68-66) rounded out the top five in a tie for fourth at 17-under-par.
For full results from the championship, Entries were open to two-man teams of male amateur golfers. The field was cut to the low 30 teams and ties following 36 holes.