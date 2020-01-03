ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia's top-five recruiting class just got even better.
Darnell Washington, a tight end from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, announced his commitment to Georgia at halftime of the Under Armour All-American Game. He signed during the early signing period, but went public with his decision Thursday night.
Washington is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 athlete recruit in the country and the 10th-ranked prospect overall. His commitment gives Georgia an even 20 in the 2020 class and a dynamic tight end after missing out on the nation's top tight end, Arik Gilbert, last month.
Washington is the first of several potential commitments that could boost Georgia's class in the coming days. Kelee Ringo, the nation's top cornerback prospect, will announce his decision Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Like Washington, the nation's top running back already signed but has yet to reveal his decision. Zach Evans was originally slated to announce Thursday but then postponed.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Washington will join a 2020 Bulldog squad looking to make up for the lack of big plays in the passing game in 2019.
Georgia returns receivers George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, Kearis Jackson and Demetris Robertson among others, and it welcomes freshmen Marcus Rosemy, Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith and Justin Robinson.