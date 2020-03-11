RVING, Texas (March 11, 2020) - The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT during "SportsCenter" on ESPN2.
2020 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
Presented by ETT
PLAYERS:
Lomas Brown - OT, Florida (1981-84)
Keith Byars - RB, Ohio State (1982-85)
Eric Crouch - QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)
Eric Dickerson - RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82)
Glenn Dorsey - DT, LSU (2004-07)
Jumbo Elliott - OT, Michigan (1984-87)
Jason Hanson - PK, Washington State (1988-91)
E.J. Henderson - LB, Maryland (1999-2002)
E.J. Junior - DE, Alabama (1977-80)
Steve McNair - QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)
Cade McNown - QB, UCLA (1995-98)
Leslie O'Neal - DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)
Anthony Poindexter - DB, Virginia (1995-98)
David Pollack - DE, Georgia (2001-04)
Bob Stein - DE, Minnesota (1966-68)
Michael Westbrook - WR, Colorado (1991-94)
Elmo Wright - WR, Houston (1968-70)
COACHES:
Dick Sheridan - 121-52-5 (69.4%); Furman (1978-85), North Carolina State (1986-92)
Andy Talley - 258-155-2 (62.4%); St. Lawrence [NY] (1979-83), Villanova (1985-2016)
The 17 First Team All-America players and two standout coaches in the 2020 Class were selected from the national ballot of 76 players and five coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, the 101 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks and the NFF Veterans Committee candidates.
"We are extremely proud to announce the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."
The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by ETT on Dec. 8 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the fall. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
The announcement of the 2020 Class was made today during the Noon ET edition of "SportsCenter" on ESPN2.
"We want to thank ESPN for the opportunity to announce the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class during 'SportsCenter,'" said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "Today's announcement shines a light on the accomplishments of some of college football's greatest legends."
