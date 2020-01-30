The college national football signing day is Wednesday, and Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina is excited about the class that will be joining the Golden Rams’ football program.
“We are super excited,” said Giardina. “We believe we have a really good group that will be signing with us. We’ve had a really strong commitment rate with guys coming to visit on campus. They want to be a part of what we’re doing here at Albany State.”
Giardina said the NCAA would not allow him to give names before the actual signing day but he believes that 12 or 13 players will join the Golden Rams on scholarship. At least one of those players will be from a local school here in Albany.
“We feel like things are pretty cemented with these guys,” said Giardina. “There is one guy that would be a real bonus if we were able to add him, but he is not certain yet.”
Giardina said his recruiting efforts have been focused on skill players as the Rams lost players such as running back McKinley Habersham, wide receiver Mike Green, and cornerback Jalen Bush to graduation.
“Last year I feel we had an exceptional group of linemen last year and this year we have been looking more to replace the production at running back, the defensive corners and what Mike Green gave us on the perimeter,” said Giardina.
The players who sign Wednesday will join the four who signed on early signing day in December to make a class of 17 or 18 signees, but Giardina believes that number will really be more like 30 players with additional players who will join the program as walk-ons. Those who signed in December included linebacker Randy Fillingame of Bainbridge, quarterback Oliver Svirsky from DeAnza Community College in Cupertino, Calif., and wide receiver Joe’Vante Shorter from Hinds Community College in Jackson, Miss.
“We will have others who will join that will walk-on because of the money,” he said. “Some of our best players have been walk-ons and I think we have done a great job developing these players through our fourth quarter program and the strength program.”
Giardina pointed out that Jalen Bush and McKinley Habersham both started out as walk-ons at Albany State. The strength program at Albany State is led by Coach Troy Williams who is also a former player at ASU.
