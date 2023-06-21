Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola, who committed to Georgia in May, has now enrolled at Buford High School, giving the Wolves three top-20 high school recruits on the same team.

The rich get richer. The top high school football prospect in the country, Georgia-commit Dylan Raiola enrolled at Buford High School this week for his senior and will play for the Buford Wolves. This is Raiola's fourth transfer but the move certainly ends speculation that Raiola would change his mind about playing at Georgia.

Buford, the defending state champion in Class 7A, will now have three five-star recruits on its roster.  The Wolves already had defensive back K.J. Bolden and defensive lineman Eddrick Houston who are top-20 national recruits. Buford would be the first Georgia school in history with three senior five-star players on its roster.

