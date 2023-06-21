...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Dylan Raiola, who committed to Georgia in May, has now enrolled at Buford High School, giving the Wolves three top-20 high school recruits on the same team.
The rich get richer. The top high school football prospect in the country, Georgia-commit Dylan Raiola enrolled at Buford High School this week for his senior and will play for the Buford Wolves. This is Raiola's fourth transfer but the move certainly ends speculation that Raiola would change his mind about playing at Georgia.
Buford, the defending state champion in Class 7A, will now have three five-star recruits on its roster. The Wolves already had defensive back K.J. Bolden and defensive lineman Eddrick Houston who are top-20 national recruits. Buford would be the first Georgia school in history with three senior five-star players on its roster.