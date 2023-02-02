ALBANY - Albany State's new head coach Quinn Gray said in his first press conference that you would be impressed with his first recruiting class and the coach was right. On the job just a few weeks, Gray and his staff pulled 22 plus new football players into the Albany State football family. Not only did the Rams get 17 high school letters of intent, they also added seven players who are transferring from other colleges. One of the most interesting recruits might be quarterback Isaiah Knowles who is transferring from the Naval Academy.
Knowles, a graduate of Seffner Christian near Tampa, Fla and was a two-time All-State quarterback and is the school's all-time record holder in all passing categories. He threw 91 touchdown passes during his high school career.
"Today has been a great day for the Golden Rams," Gray said Wednesday. "National Signing Day is one of those days that you think you're going to have a great day until you don't, so you sit around waiting and watching your email to see if and when 17/18-year-old kids made the decision to choose your institution. Luckily, we got verbal commitments from several recruits that we sent NLI's to. We are excited about this group of transfers and high school recruits. I'm excited to add guys that can make plays with the ball, cover, stop the run, open up holes, and protect the QB. I can't wait to get the younger guys on campus and get started with spring practice with the guys that are already on campus. My staff did a tremendous job of putting together a great class. The job they have done over these last three weeks has been amazing. We are excited for what's ahead and ready to Be RAMbunctious and ALLIN!"
The local signees are Lee County standouts Kam Bell and Dontae Tinson, as well as Terrell County safety DeVontae James. Bell is a 6'4" tight end and Tinson is a defensive lineman. James played safety for the Greenwave.
The other high school letters of intent came from:Matteo Davis is a 6'0 225 defensive tackle from Duncan U. Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, FL. Matteo was named the Team's MVP and was the sack leader for NW Florida.
Kevin Dunbar, Jr is a 6'1 290 nose tackle from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Kevin had 43 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
Jhace Edwards is a 6'1 225 bandit from Fleming Island High School in Fleming Island, FL. Jhace was named to the All State Defensive Team and was a 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Top 25 All Prep Class.
Tyrell Gainey is a 6'1 175 athlete from Wekiva High School in Apopka, FL. Tyrell had 19 touchdowns and 1,596 receiving yards. Tyrell also had 4 interceptions.
Monte Gooden is a 5'8 170 running back from Douglas County High School in Douglasville, GA. Monte was named 1st Team All Region and voted Specialist of the Year in 2022.
David Hogan in a 5'9 155 wide receiver and cornerback from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, FL.
Kieren Jackson is a 5'10 170 wide receiver from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, FL. Kieren had 16 touchdowns and 1,349 all-purpose yards.
DeVontae James is a 5'10 180 safety from Terrell County High School in Dawson, GA. DeVontae is a 2-time Region Player of the Year as well as 2-time All-State.
Dereko McCray, Jr. is a 6'3 175 cornerback from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, FL.
Zxa'Myir Tyhlia Pelissier is a 6'4 305 offensive lineman from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Sincere Rodriquez is a 5'10 190 running back from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Sincere rushed for 1,050 yards and was named the BCAA All-Star Game MVP.
Tyrone Sapp is a 6'4 325 offensive lineman from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, FL. Tyrone was a 4-year letterman and was named as one of Central Florida's Top Offensive Linemen.
Cameron Watts is a 5'9 170 wide receiver from Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, GA. Cameron was named the Bleacher Report Iron Man of the Year. Cameron was also named the Region 5 Athlete of the Year.
De'Avary Weeks is a 6'3 245 defensive end from Riverside High School in Jacksonville, FL. De'Avary was named to the All Gateway Conference 1st Team.
Dmitry L. Wells is a 6'1 180 safety from Langston High School in Fairburn, GA. Dmitry compiled 70 tackles and 4 interceptions as he led his team to the 2022 6A state championship.
The seven transfers are:Johntavious Bonner - DB - Youngstown State University
