Alabama top seed

Alabama is the top seed int he NCAA tournament and will host the South regional.

 Field Level Media

Alabama is the tournament’s top overall seed and is set up to play two games in Birmingham. That home cooking is important after the Crimson Tide were regularly jeered away from home after police revealed star Brandon Miller transported the gun to what became a murder scene.

No. 2 seed Arizona reached the Sweet 16 last season before losing and figures to advance at least that far this time. Third-seeded Baylor won the NCAA title two years ago but is a prime team to be sent packing early this time after losing four of its last six games.

