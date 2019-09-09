There is a new number one in Class 6A football. After sitting in the top spot for more than a year and a half, the Lee County Trojans fell to the #6 ranking in the class in the newest poll after falling to top-ranked Peach County 40-17 Friday night. The new number one is a familiar foe and one the Trojans will see again real soon – Valdosta Wildcats. Valdosta was rated #3 before Friday night’s win over Columbia, but they jumped second-ranked Dacula to take the number one spot in the new poll.
The Wildcats have a big challenge in front of them this week when they host second-ranked Colquitt County. Valdosta and Lee County will meet again on October 25 in Valdosta.
Class 6A Top Ten
1) Valdosta 3-0 – beat Columbia 54-34; vs. Colquitt County
2) Dacula 3-0 – beat Mountainview 28-23; Off this week
3) Coffee 3-0 – beat Ware County 21-7; vs. Taravella, Fla.
4) Harrison 3-0 – beat River Ridge 49-0; at South Cobb
5) Allatoona 1-1 – beat Creekview 37-7; at River Ridge
6) Lee County 2-1 – lost to Peach County 40-17; vs. Americus-Sumter
7) Stephenson 2-0 – Off; vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
8) Lanier 2-0 – beat 23-0; vs. Clarke Central
9) Dalton 2-0 – Off; vs. Sequoyah
10) Northside-Warner Robins 1-2 – lost to Jones County 56-33; at Whitewater