Class 7A
1) Lowndes 6-0 – beat Valdosta 24-0
2) McEachern 4-0 – off
3) Colquitt County 4-1 – beat Grayson 31-7
4) Grayson 4-1 – lost to Colquitt County 31-7
5) Marietta 3-1 - off
6) Hillgrove 5-0 – beat South Forsyth 42-19
7) Parkview 3-1 – beat Milton 16-7
8) North Gwinnett 4-1 – beat Discovery 52-0
9) Mill Creek 4-1 – beat Duluth 58-0
10) Archer 3-2 – lost to Buford 29-28
Class 6A
1) Dacula 5-0 – beat Rockdale Co. 35-0
2) Valdosta 5-1 – lost to Lowndes 24-0
3) Harrison 6-0 – beat Dalton 42-21
4) Coffee 5-0 – off
5) Lee County 4-1 – off
6) Allatoona 3-1 – off
7) Lanier 5-0 – beat Lambert 43-6
8) Dalton 4-1 – lost to Harrison 42-21
9) Houston Co. 4-1 - off
10) ML King 4-0 – beat Mundy’s Mill 41-25
Class 5A
1) Buford 5-0 – beat Archer 29-28
2) Carrollton 5-0 – beat East Paulding 44-7
3) Bainbridge 5-0 – beat Crisp Co. 14-9
4) Jones County 5-0 – off
5) Dutchtown 5-0 – off
6) Warner Robins 4-1 – beat Northside-Warner Robins 39-0
7) Stockbridge 5-0 – beat Columbia 38-37
8) Rome 3-2 – beat Cass 49-10
9) Griffin 5-0 – beat Whitewater 41-14
10) Kell 3-1 – off
Class 4A
1) Cartersville 5-0 – beat Cedartown 24-2
2) Marist 5-0 – beat White Co. 35-20
3) Woodward Aca. 4-0 – off
4) Blessed Trinity 4-1 – beat West Hall 38-6
5) Sandy Creek 4-0 – off
6) Cairo 4-1 – beat Westover 49-14
7) Flowery Branch 4-0 – beat Gainesville 35-21
8) Burke County 4-1 – beat Effingham Co. 49-34
9) Troup 4-1 – beat Chapel Hill 21-14
10) North Oconee 6-0 – beat Walnut Grove 59-7
Class AAA
1) Peach County 4-1 – beat Kendrick 77-14
2) Cedar Grove 3-2 – beat Lovett 41-17
3) Pierce County 5-0 – beat South Effingham 42-28
4) Greater Atlanta Christian 4-1 – beat East Hall 49-7
5) Hart County 5-0 – beat Jackson County 56-13
6) Liberty County 3-0 – beat Richmond Hill 31-23
7) Appling County 4-1 – beat Wayne County 33-24
8) Crisp County 3-3 – lost to Bainbridge 14-9
9) Lovett 3-2 – lost to Cedar Grover 41-17
10) Jefferson 3-1 – beat East Jackson 70-6
Class AA
1) Rockmart 4-0 beat Dade County 48-0
2) Hapeville Charter 3-1 – beat McNair 71-0
3) Callaway 4-1 – beat Temple 34-6
4) Dublin 4-0 – beat East Laurens 77-14
5) Rabun County 5-0 – beat Monticello 49-20
6) Swainsboro 3-1 – off
7) Fitgerald 4-1 – off
8) Brooks County 2-3 – beat Thomas County Central 38-22
9) Washington County 3-1 – off
10) Douglass 5-0 – beat Therrell 54-28
Class A
1) Irwin County 4-0 – beat Telfair Co. 45-7
2) Clinch County 4-1 – beat Wilcox Co. 28-22
3) Pelham 5-0 – beat Miller Co. 47-0
4) Bowdon 4-0 – beat North Cobb Christian 27-21
5) Mitchell Co. 4-1 – beat Stewart Co. 64-0
6) Commerce 4-1 – beat Madison Co. 42-14
7) Wilcox Co. 4-1 – lost to Clinch Co. 28-22
8) Manchester 3-1 – beat Marion Co. 43-14
9) Lincoln Co. 3-1 – beat Warren Co. 41-14
10) Turner Co. 4-1 – beat Charlton Co. 21-14