Class 7A

1) Lowndes 6-0 – beat Valdosta 24-0

2) McEachern 4-0 – off

3) Colquitt County 4-1 – beat Grayson 31-7

4) Grayson 4-1 – lost to Colquitt County 31-7

5) Marietta 3-1 - off

6) Hillgrove 5-0 – beat South Forsyth 42-19

7) Parkview 3-1 – beat Milton 16-7

8) North Gwinnett 4-1 – beat Discovery 52-0

9) Mill Creek 4-1 – beat Duluth 58-0

10) Archer 3-2 – lost to Buford 29-28

Class 6A

1) Dacula 5-0 – beat Rockdale Co. 35-0

2) Valdosta 5-1 – lost to Lowndes 24-0

3) Harrison 6-0 – beat Dalton 42-21

4) Coffee 5-0 – off

5) Lee County 4-1 – off

6) Allatoona 3-1 – off

7) Lanier 5-0 – beat Lambert 43-6

8) Dalton 4-1 – lost to Harrison 42-21

9) Houston Co. 4-1 - off

10) ML King 4-0 – beat Mundy’s Mill 41-25

Class 5A

1) Buford 5-0 – beat Archer 29-28

2) Carrollton 5-0 – beat East Paulding 44-7

3) Bainbridge 5-0 – beat Crisp Co. 14-9

4) Jones County 5-0 – off

5) Dutchtown 5-0 – off

6) Warner Robins 4-1 – beat Northside-Warner Robins 39-0

7) Stockbridge 5-0 – beat Columbia 38-37

8) Rome 3-2 – beat Cass 49-10

9) Griffin 5-0 – beat Whitewater 41-14

10) Kell 3-1 – off

Class 4A

1) Cartersville 5-0 – beat Cedartown 24-2

2) Marist 5-0 – beat White Co. 35-20

3) Woodward Aca. 4-0 – off

4) Blessed Trinity 4-1 – beat West Hall 38-6

5) Sandy Creek 4-0 – off

6) Cairo 4-1 – beat Westover 49-14

7) Flowery Branch 4-0 – beat Gainesville 35-21

8) Burke County 4-1 – beat Effingham Co. 49-34

9) Troup 4-1 – beat Chapel Hill 21-14

10) North Oconee 6-0 – beat Walnut Grove 59-7

Class AAA

1) Peach County 4-1 – beat Kendrick 77-14

2) Cedar Grove 3-2 – beat Lovett 41-17

3) Pierce County 5-0 – beat South Effingham 42-28

4) Greater Atlanta Christian 4-1 – beat East Hall 49-7

5) Hart County 5-0 – beat Jackson County 56-13

6) Liberty County 3-0 – beat Richmond Hill 31-23

7) Appling County 4-1 – beat Wayne County 33-24

8) Crisp County 3-3 – lost to Bainbridge 14-9

9) Lovett 3-2 – lost to Cedar Grover 41-17

10) Jefferson 3-1 – beat East Jackson 70-6

Class AA

1) Rockmart 4-0 beat Dade County 48-0

2) Hapeville Charter 3-1 – beat McNair 71-0

3) Callaway 4-1 – beat Temple 34-6

4) Dublin 4-0 – beat East Laurens 77-14

5) Rabun County 5-0 – beat Monticello 49-20

6) Swainsboro 3-1 – off

7) Fitgerald 4-1 – off

8) Brooks County 2-3 – beat Thomas County Central 38-22

9) Washington County 3-1 – off

10) Douglass 5-0 – beat Therrell 54-28

Class A

1) Irwin County 4-0 – beat Telfair Co. 45-7

2) Clinch County 4-1 – beat Wilcox Co. 28-22

3) Pelham 5-0 – beat Miller Co. 47-0

4) Bowdon 4-0 – beat North Cobb Christian 27-21

5) Mitchell Co. 4-1 – beat Stewart Co. 64-0

6) Commerce 4-1 – beat Madison Co. 42-14

7) Wilcox Co. 4-1 – lost to Clinch Co. 28-22

8) Manchester 3-1 – beat Marion Co. 43-14

9) Lincoln Co. 3-1 – beat Warren Co. 41-14

10) Turner Co. 4-1 – beat Charlton Co. 21-14

