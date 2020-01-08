SYLVESTER — The cheerleaders were there. The drumline was there and the football team members were in the seats Wednesday as Worth County School Superintendent Bill Settle and high school principal Scott Kersh introduced the community to the new football coach at Worth County during a press conference at the high school in Sylvester. Former Hillgrove coach Phillip Ironside was introduced as the new coach, taking over for Frankie Carroll who resigned as coach after the 2-8 season. Carroll remains as the athletic director at Worth County High School.
“I couldn’t be more ecstatic for the Worth County community and Worth County football,” Superintendent Settle said. “There is no doubt we got the right guy. I am looking forward to football season. I’m already excited about next August and the new era of Worth County football.”
“This is a big day for Worth County,” Kersh added as he prepared to introduce Ironside. “We had no idea who would be in the pile when this search started. There were 71 applicants in queue and more who didn’t complete everything. Coach Ironside was on top from wire to wire,” the principal said. “I am really excited that we were able to bring a coach of this caliber to Worth County. He brings decades of success to Worth County.”
Ironside comes to Worth County from Hillgrove High School in Cobb County where he started the football program at a brand-new school in 2006 and has taken the team to four region championships in Georgia’s largest classification. Marietta won the state championship this year and plays in the same region as Hillgrove. His team was 7-4 this past year, but his team has won 86 games since moving to the state’s largest classification 10 years ago. Overall, his record at Hillgrove was 109-46.
Ironside brings many coaching awards to Worth County with accolades from several different states as well as the Coach of the Year in Cobb County numerous times.
He was the starting quarterback at Middle Tennessee State University during his college days. But the new Worth County coach said his move was not about football, but instead relationships.
“This is not about football,” Ironside said. “If it was, I would have stayed where I was. But it is about working with the kids and young coaches. It is about building relationships and making an impact in their lives.”
Ironside and other school leaders met with the members of the football team before the press conference Wednesday. The team members had the chance to hear from the new coach and spend a few minutes asking the new coach some questions.
“We are in this together,” the new coach said. “I am very thankful to be here.”
Ironside said he and his wife were looking to make a change from the metropolitan Atlanta area and move to a small town in South Georgia.
“We are very enamored with this small town and the Worth County community,” Ironside said. “This is what we wanted. It’s about being part of a community. At Hillgrove we had a football team, but we didn’t have community like it is here. That is why we wanted to make this change.”
“I didn’t look at a roster, we looked at the town,” he said. “A kid is a kid and you can’t fool a kid. But there is no reason a kid from Worth County can’t be just as successful as one from Atlanta if they work hard. But being here is so different. It is a neat experience.”
Ironside has joined the staff at Worth County High School already and his wife will be moving to Sylvester after the school year is completed. She is also an educator. He said his first priorities will be to fill the holes in the coaching staff and begin to identify the leaders on his team.
“I want to figure out which of these guys are the leaders and get them to help lead 10 of these guys. We will have spring practice this spring that will end with a scrimmage against Spencer,” he said. “This will be a chance to evaluate what we have and what we need to work on.”
He said he will leave defensive decisions to his defensive coordinator but knows the offense will be an up tempo spread kind of offense.
“I was the quarterback,” Ironside said. “So, I am the offensive guy, but I will rely on my defensive guys for that.”
Worth County has a proud history of excellent football in the past and this move is an effort to get the Rams back to that status. But as Principal Kersh said during the press conference, there is a scoreboard that is not seen that is more important to Ironside and that is to make sure the boys are winning in life and not just on the football field.
