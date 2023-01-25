Next Step for Deerfield-Windsor's Ethan Johnson: Mercer University

Deerfield-Windsor senior Ethan Johnson has decided to play college football as a preferred walk-on at Mercer University in Macon. Johnson will play the "kat-back" position in Mercer's defense which he says is a combination of things he played in high school.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - A visit with Mercer University's coaching staff last week confirmed what Ethan Johnson thought was the place for him. The senior from Deerfield-Windsor has announced that he bypass other college offers and will become a preferred walk-on for the Mercer University Bears. 

Johnson was named All-State in the GIAA and earned the Albany Herald's Defensive Player of the Year award after helping the Deerfield-Windsor Knights compile a 10-3 record and get to the state championship game. He was also one of the Albany Herald's "Fantastic Fifteen" before the season began. Johnson will also be known for the crazy touchdown play that went viral on the internet when Deerfield-Windsor beat Brookwood to advance to the state championship game. He also owns a 4.6 GPA at Deerfield-Windsor.

Recommended for you

Tags