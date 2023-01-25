Next Step for Deerfield-Windsor's Ethan Johnson: Mercer University

Deerfield-Windsor senior Ethan Johnson has decided to play college football as a preferred walk-on at Mercer University in Macon. Johnson will play the "kat-back" position in Mercer's defense which he says is a combination of things he played in high school.
ALBANY - A visit with Mercer University's coaching staff last week confirmed what Ethan Johnson thought was the place for him. The senior from Deerfield-Windsor has announced that he bypass other college offers and will become a preferred walk-on for the Mercer University Bears.
Johnson was named All-State in the GIAA and earned the Albany Herald's Defensive Player of the Year award after helping the Deerfield-Windsor Knights compile a 10-3 record and get to the state championship game. He was also one of the Albany Herald's "Fantastic Fifteen" before the season began. Johnson will also be known for the crazy touchdown play that went viral on the internet when Deerfield-Windsor beat Brookwood to advance to the state championship game. He also owns a 4.6 GPA at Deerfield-Windsor.
"Mercer was on my list academically from the start," Johnson said Wednesday evening. "Then during my visit last weekend, the coaches explained that I would be slotted to play in the 'kat back' position on defense. That position is kind of a combination of what I've been playing - linebacker, defensive end, running back. That checked all my boxes. After talking to the coaches, I know they will push me on the field, and my parents know that Mercer will push me academically."
Johnson's coach, DWS head coach Jake McCrae believes Johnson will fit well at Mercer.
"Ethan will be an instant impact guy there on and off the field just like he is here at Deefield-Windsor," McCrae said. "He is not going to be outworked. He has been an incredible role model for his peers and these underclassmen. And it is exciting that we will be able to track his successes at Mercer in the next few years. It is a big win for everyone - Mercer, Deerfield-Windsor, and the Johnson family."
Johnson plans to sign Wednesday on national signing day and will then major in Biology at Mercer University. He is the son of Johnnie and Robyn Johnson of Albany.
