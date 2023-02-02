ALBANY - A visit with Mercer University's coaching staff last week confirmed what Ethan Johnson thought was the place for him. The senior from Deerfield-Windsor has bypassed other college offers and will become a preferred walk-on for the Mercer University Bears. He signed his paperwork at Deerfield-Windsor Thursday afternoon.

Johnson was named All-State in the GIAA and earned the Albany Herald's Defensive Player of the Year award after helping the Deerfield-Windsor Knights compile a 10-3 record and get to the state championship game. He was also one of the Albany Herald's "Fantastic Fifteen" before the season began. Johnson will also be known for the crazy touchdown play that went viral on the internet when Deerfield-Windsor beat Brookwood to advance to the state championship game. He also owns a 4.6 GPA at Deerfield-Windsor.

Tags