ToryCartersCamp.PNG

LEESBURG - Former Lee County star running back, now NFL running back Tory Carter will hold a football camp Saturday at Lee County High School. Registration begins at 8 am and work starts at 9 a.m. The cost is $20. The camp is open to youngsters ages 5-14 and includes a camp t-shirt., lunch and a prize raffle. The camp will also feature former Lee County star players such as Jammie Robinson or the Carolina Panthers and Mark Robinson of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

