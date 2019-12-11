Free throws made the difference Tuesday night as the Lee County Trojans handed the Monroe Golden Tornadoes their first loss of the season in a packed gym on a rainy Tuesday night at Lee County High School, 45-38. The Trojans’ MJ Taylor made eight of ten fourth quarter free throws and Lee County hit 12 of 17 as a team in the final period while the Golden Tornadoes hit five of 11 in the fourth to secure the win. The win gives Lee County a 5-3 record overall and 3-0 against Albany rivals. The loss drops Monroe to 5-1.
The Trojans jumped out to an 8-0 lead with two threes – one by Nick Dixon and the other by DJ Nobles as well as another basket by Dixon and the Tornadoes missed their first nine shots at the basket. However, once Monroe got going, they quickly got back into the game. Three baskets by Marius Ellis and a three from Matthew Green put Monroe up 9-8.
The game was tight throughout and Monroe led 29-26 after three quarters. A fourth quarter play where the officials called a personal foul and a technical foul after a blocked shot against Taylor gave the Trojans the opportunity they needed to pull away. Lee was down 35-33 at that point and Taylor hit three of four free throws to put the Trojans up 36-35. Dixon then drilled two back to back jumpers to increase the lead to 40-35 and with less than a minute to play, Taylor got two more trips to free throw line and nailed all four shots to close any hopes the Tornadoes had of a comeback.
Nixon led all scorers with 20 points for the Trojans and Taylor added 10 points – all free throws. The Tornadoes were led by Ellis with 15 points and Dominik Henderson with 10.
The Trojans host Westover Saturday night in Leesburg while the Tornadoes will host Dougherty to conclude rivalry week.
A photo gallery from the game will be on albanyherald.com.