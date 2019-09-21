ATLANTA - Braves outfielder Nick Markakis recently returned from a six-week absence that was the result of a fractured wrist. He hasn't seemed to miss a beat, collecting a hit in every game since coming back and producing at a .409 clip.
Before Friday's game, which if won clinches the Braves their second consecutive National League East title, Markakis shared his opinion on the team with reporters. His takeaway from the past seven months: It might be the best group he's experienced.
"This team right here is as good as any team I've played on, could possibly be the best team I've played on," Markakis said. "Just the mixture of guys we have on this team. We're all confident in ourselves. We're confident in each other. Confidence can take you a long way. So the confidence factor is there. The grit is there. Everything is there right now. It's just a matter of putting it together on the big stage."
Markakis debuted in 2006, but didn't taste the playoffs until 2012. He was a crucial part of three powerful Orioles teams that won 93, 85 and 96 games, respectively, from 2012-14. The furthest they advanced was the ALCS.
He signed with the Braves the following season, signing up for a rebuild. But the Braves ultimately leaped out of the depths quicker than anticipated. Markakis played in every game for last season's Braves, who won 90 games and made the postseason for the first time since 2013. These Braves sit at 94 wins entering Friday.
And they're back again, this time focused less on actually securing a postseason berth, and more on what they can do with it.
"We all have one goal and that's just to get to the postseason," he said. "Once you get to the postseason, you roll the dice and anything can happen. We're going to give ourselves a chance and it's going to be fun."