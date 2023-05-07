Luke Addison

Albany State freshman Luke Addison earned the "Utility Player of the Year" title from the SIAC .

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Albany State didn't win the tournament this weekend but the SIAC announced the baseball All-Conference selections during the tournament and nine Golden Rams earned recognition.

Albany State freshman Luke Addison was named "Utility Player of the Year" as he took on many roles this season. The freshman graduate of Terrell Academy finished the season with a .385 batting average with four home runs and 38 runs batted in. He compiled a .957 fielding percentage, committing only two errors all season. Though named "Utility Player of the Year," he took a spot on the SIAC's "second team."

