ALBANY - Albany State didn't win the tournament this weekend but the SIAC announced the baseball All-Conference selections during the tournament and nine Golden Rams earned recognition.
Albany State freshman Luke Addison was named "Utility Player of the Year" as he took on many roles this season. The freshman graduate of Terrell Academy finished the season with a .385 batting average with four home runs and 38 runs batted in. He compiled a .957 fielding percentage, committing only two errors all season. Though named "Utility Player of the Year," he took a spot on the SIAC's "second team."
Worth County graduate Jeremiah Reddell and freshman Landon Keifer both earned first-team All-SIAC honors as starting pitchers. Savannah State's Enrico Peele took the honor as the starting pitcher of the year. Reddell compiled an unbeaten 12-0 record this season with a 1.94 earned run average. Keifer finished the season with an 8-3 record with a 2.14 earned run average.
Also earning first-team honors were former Lee County stars Jonathan Logsdon and Hill Corley. Logsdon, playing second base, compiled a .323 batting average, scored 53 runs, and knocked in 43. He put together a .964 fielding percentage. Corley, playing shortstop, hit for a batting average of .367, batting in 48 runs and scoring 51. His stellar play at shortstop earned him a .904 fielding percentage.
Third baseman Austin Roberts, a sophomore from Grantville, ended the season with a .374 batting average, 39 runs batted in, and 37 runs scored.
Centerfielder and leadoff batter Lavoisier Fisher, a junior from Suwanee, also earned first-team honors with a .311 batting average and a team-high 14 home runs. He made one error all season for a .988 fielding percentage.
Designated hitter Tucker Jordan also earned first-team honors for the Golden Rams. Jordan compiled a.358 batting average with 37 RBI and 42 runs scored. He is a junior from Blountstown, Fla.
On the second team, the SIAC included Addison and relief pitcher John Luegering, a hard-throwing lefthander from Marietta. He compiled a 2-2 record this season with a 3.60 ERA.
BASEBALL ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS
Coach of the Year: Walker Bullington, Spring Hill
Player of the Year: Joseph Esparza, Kentucky State
Utility Player of the Year: Luke Addison, Albany State
Starting Pitcher of the Year: Enrico Peele, Savannah State