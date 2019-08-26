Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer off of Atlanta Braves reliever Jerry Blevins with one out in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off win at Coors Field in Denver Monday afternoon. The game was a make-up game played because weather postponed a game earlier this season. The game aired only on Youtube instead of television networks.
Strong pitching was the order of the day as the teams went into the eighth inning scoreless. The Braves Julio Teheran pitched six innings, giving up three hits, four walks and no runs. Colorado’s Tim Melville lowered his ERA to .075 as he pitched five scoreless innings, with five hits and four walks. He struck out six batters. The Braves left nine batters stranded in scoring position during the game.
Atlanta relieve Chris Martin gave up the first run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning on a single by Colorado’s lead-off batter Charlie Blackmon. The Braves tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the ninth with a hit by Aideny Hechavarria off of reliever Jairo Diaz. However, Diaz recorded the win on the mound for the Rockies because McMahon hit his homer in the bottom of the ninth to give Colorado the win.
The loss ended an eight game Braves winning streak and dampened the joy of the return of shortstop Dansby Swanson who returned to the Braves after a lengthy injury. Swanson had been on the 10-day injured list since July 24 with a right foot contusion.
The 25-year-old played three rehab games at Class-A Rome over the weekend, going 4-for-10 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Before the injury, Swanson was batting .265 with a career-high 17 home runs and 57 RBIs in 100 games with the Braves.
He rejoins a surging Atlanta squad that has won a season-high eight straight games following a weekend sweep of the New York Mets. The Braves entered Monday leading the Washington Nationals by six games in the National League East.
Atlanta optioned outfielder Adam Duvall to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move. Duvall was hitting .241 with six home runs in 26 games with the Braves this season.
After the one day stop in Denver, the Braves headed to Toronto to begin a series with the Blue Jays. First pitch Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:07 p.m., and yes, it will be on television – Fox Sports Southeast.