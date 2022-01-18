ALBANY — The No. 10-ranked Americus-Sumter County Lady Panthers took an early lead on a 3-pointer by senior shooting guard Kaylin Holley and beat the Lady Tornadoes of Monroe 62-52 in the MLK Shootout Monday at Monroe.
The loss drops Monroe's record to 9-8 on the year.
Led by junior post player Aaliyah Robinson, the Lady Tornadoes held close early. With Robinson scoring the first eight points of the game for Monroe (13-6), the Tornadoes and Lady Panthers were tied 9-9 before Holley's 3-pointer. But then the Lady Panther defense kept two defenders near Robinson and slowly built a lead. They held a 32-19 advantage at the half.
However, in the third quarter, Monroe's point guard Saniyah Graham started finding cracks in the Panther defense and began driving through the lane and scoring. That ignited the offense and Monroe also got points from Kyla Rayven and Cierra Lunsford and the Lady Tornadoes closed the gap to 43-38 by the end of the quarter. But just as it looked like Monroe was about to have a big comeback, Sumter County freshman D'eria Clark swished two long 3-pointers from the corner to put the Panthers ahead by 15.
Still, the Lady Tornadoes didn't quit. Again they rallied and scored the next 11 points to close the gap to 55-51.
But there were fouls everywhere. Here a foul, there a foul, everybody got a foul. Three players fouled out in the middle of the fourth quarter and Clark swished another long 3-pointer to keep the Panthers ahead and preserve the win.
Robinson led Monroe with 20 points, Graham followed with 11 and Rayven added 10.
Trinity Jackson led the scoring for Americus-Sumter with 18 points, Tiffani Goodman scored 17 while Clark and Aviyonna Clemmons each put in nine.
The Lady Tornadoes will have a chance to knock off another top-10 team Friday night when they travel to Bainbridge. The Lady Bearcats (14-5) are currently ranked ninth in the latest poll.
Stacker analyzed a Contraception study on the impact on abortion access without the protection of Roe v. Wade. While some states have safeguards in their own constitutions, many have laws against abortion waiting to be enforced. Click for more.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.