GAINESVILLE, FLA.----Michael Robertson’s RBI-single provided second-ranked Florida a 2-1 walk-off victory over Georgia Saturday to even an SEC series in front of a crowd of 7,632 at Condron Ballpark.

“The pitchers did their job, Charlie Goldstein was outstanding, Kolten Smith was really good, and Chandler Marsh made some good pitches,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Bottom line, offensively, we have to put some runs on the board. We weren’t good enough offensively.”

