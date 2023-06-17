...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes,
Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla,
Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Madison and North Walton. In Georgia,
Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook,
Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes,
Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
No. 2 Florida hit two homers in the bottom of the ninth to pull level with No. 7 Virginia, then got a walk-off sacrifice fly from Luke Heyman to win 6-5 in an opening-round game at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford hit solo shots one out apart off Cavaliers reliever Jake Berry as the Gators erased a 5-3 deficit. A single, a walk and a hit batter then loaded the bases. Jay Woolfolk took over on the mound, and Heyman’s fly to center knocked in the decisive run.
A mobile home and hunting plantation lodge were among the destruction in Early County near the Nicklesville community. The winds also damaged a corn field and ripped the metal roof from a house. On Thursday crews were working on downed power lines on Nicklesville Road. The storms caused wide… Click for more.PHOTOS: Reported tornado causes damage in Early County