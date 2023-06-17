gatorswin.jpg
Field Level Media

No. 2 Florida hit two homers in the bottom of the ninth to pull level with No. 7 Virginia, then got a walk-off sacrifice fly from Luke Heyman to win 6-5 in an opening-round game at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford hit solo shots one out apart off Cavaliers reliever Jake Berry as the Gators erased a 5-3 deficit. A single, a walk and a hit batter then loaded the bases. Jay Woolfolk took over on the mound, and Heyman’s fly to center knocked in the decisive run.

