GAINESVILLE, FLA.----Sophomore left-hander Jac Caglianone started and went five innings, hit two home runs and drove in seven to lead second-ranked Florida to an 11-4 victory over Georgia Sunday in front of a crowd of 6,087 at Condron Ballpark.

“We had a lot of traffic out on the bases today, and unfortunately we couldn’t get enough hits to have some big innings,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “In the sixth, we had runners at second and third and nobody out, and we didn’t score. We had another opportunity in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and got just one run so bottom line, we didn’t do enough to win. On the mound, I thought Luke Wagner gave us a chance with his outing out of the bullpen.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports