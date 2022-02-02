ALBANY — The No. 2-ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes survived a huge comeback from crosstown rival and No. 4-ranked Westover Tuesday night and won 60-59 to secure home court advantage heading into the region boys basketball tournament next week.
Monroe (20-2) jumped on the Patriots early with a defense that caused problems for its opponent and Westover spent the entire game trying to erase that lead. The Monroe girls also beat Westover 42-36 and need a win Friday over the Dougherty Lady Trojans to secure first place in the region as well.
The game began with Monroe missing their first three shots — a missed 3-pointer from Andrico Jackson, a missed layup by Cedric Henderson and a missed putback by Domonik Henderson. Fortunately for the Tornadoes, Westover couldn't find the bottom of the basket, either. But after Westover took a 2-0 lead on free throws, the Tornado offense started clicking.
Jackson swished a long 3-pointer, Boss Diallo put two points in underneath, Justin Burns scored and then Cedric Henderson stole the ball, threw it to Jackson and he hurled it to Domonik Henderson, who was racing toward the basket and he slammed it in to bring the huge crowd to their feet with a roar — and Monroe led 13-2. The Tornadoes weren't done though and pushed that lead out to 22-4 before Westover scored the final four points of the first quarter.
The Patriots started their comeback in the second led by point guard Kavon Johnson. Johnson only scored three points in the second quarter but he ignited the comeback with several steals on defense and dished the ball underneath for easy baskets by his teammates. Westover pulled to within four points several times in the second quarter, but Monroe was still hitting the long shots and led by eight at the half.
The Golden Tornadoes led by 11 heading into the final quarter. The Westover defense held Monroe to just eight fourth-quarter points, but it looked like Monroe had it secure after Domonik Henderson hit two late free throws to give Monroe a 60-53 lead.
However, the Westover full-court pressure created problems late for Monroe and Westover stole the ball. Cameron Ball swished a long 3-pointer to close it to 60-56 and Monroe got through the press but turned the ball over again and Ball swished another long 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
"That was too close," said Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir. "We had a lot of unforced errors that made it that close,"
Domonik Henderson led Monroe with 20 points, including three slams, and Andrico Jackson scored 15. Westover got 10 points from Effrin Smith, and eight each from Cameron Ball and Tracy Williams.
The win puts Monroe 9-0 in the region with one game left to play and Westover is now 7-2 in the region. Dougherty beat Bainbridge 58-42 Tuesday night and the Trojans are now in third in the region, with Bainbridge fourth. That means Dougherty and Bainbridge will host play-in games against the No. 5 and No. 6 teams to get into the tournament. Monroe and Westover will just wait until the tournament begins next Thursday.
The Westover girls pulled out an early, but small lead to start the game, then Kyla Raven swished a 3-pointer from the corner to put Monroe ahead 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. Monroe never trailed again.
The Lady Tornadoes built a nine-point lead in the second quarter, but Lundyn Walker hit a 3-pointer from the corner as the halftime buzzer sounded to close the gap to just six heading into the break at 24-18.
Anaiya Donaldson hit a 3-poitner in the third to close the gap to 27-26, but on the next trip down the floor, Kyla Raven hit another 3-pointer to push Monroe's lead back to four.
The fourth quarter was all about free throws for Monroe. Working to get the ball inside to Aalyiah Robinson and Ciarra Lunsford gave the two Monroe inside players trips to the free-throw line. Robinson hit five of six attempts and Lunsford was two for four as they held off the Lady Patriots.
Robinson led Monroe with 14, Lunsford scored 11 and Raven finished with eight. Westover was led by Donaldson with 12 and La'Daja Caldwell with 10.
The win puts Monroe's record at and Westover is 13-9 overall and 5-4 in the region.
Monroe's win puts them in a tie with the Dougherty Lady Trojans for the region's top spot. That means Friday's game at Dougherty between the two teams will decide the top seed for the tournament. Westover and Bainbridge will host play-in games to get into the tournament.
