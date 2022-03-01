ALBANY — The No. 3-ranked Westover boys basketball team is back in the Final Four for the second year in a row.
The Patriots put on a show in the first half with accurate shooting, dominating rebounds and tough defense to build a 37-19 lead over sixth-ranked Jefferson (25-4) and then held off a late rally to win 63-55 in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.
Westover (24-3) pulled out to an early 15-7 lead when Keshay Walton drilled back-to-back 3-pointers and the Patriots grew the lead from there. The Westover defense held the high-scoring Dragons to just 10 first-quarter points and nine second-quarter points. Point guard Kavon Johnson stole the ball and drove down for a lay-up and then swished another basket on the next trip and Westover led 37-19 at the break.
The second half wasn't as perfect for the Patriots as the Dragons found holes in the Westover defense and hit several timely threes. The Dragons had pulled to within nine at the end of the third quarter, but Westover got the ball with five seconds left and Johnson drove down the court, went around his defender, and swished a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the lead at 12 heading into the final period.
In the fourth, the Dragons continued their hot shooting. Jefferson got as close as three before Westover found ways to put a couple of baskets in and hold off Jefferson. The Dragons began to foul to get the ball and at first, the Patriots were struggling late in the game at the free-throw line. But with 37 seconds remaining and Westover up by six, Anthony Milton swished two free throws to ice the game and secure the win.
Walton and Effrin Smith each scored 15 to lead the Patriots while Johnson finished with nine and Kemari Leverrette added eight.
Westover will play in the Final Four against the winner of top-ranked McDonough (25-2) vs. No. 7-ranked Druid Hills (25-3) Friday at 8 p.m. at Fort Vallery State University.
Marist 56, Monroe 47
Marist ended the Monroe boys' season with a 56-47 victory in Tuesday's AAAA quarterfinals.
Spencer 56, Dougherty 34
Dougherty's boys season ended in the AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday with a 56-34 loss to Spencer.
