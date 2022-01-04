ALBANY — The No. 7-ranked Bainbridge Bearcats came to Albany Tuesday night to open region competition against defending region champion and No. 6-ranked Monroe in what should have been a close battle.
But junior point guard Andrico Jackson led the charge that put the Bearcats away early and Monroe beat the visitors 54-39, and it probably shouldn't have been that close.
The Bearcats could not ring a basket from the outside or from within in the paint in the early going, while the Golden Tornadoes opened up on fire. Jackson missed his first 3-point attempt but followed that with back-to-back 3-pointers before Boss Diallo got a rebound from another shot and put in for two and then Justin Burns swished a long 3-pointer to put Monroe ahead 11-0 with less than two minutes of the game gone. The Bearcats got on the board with a long 3-pointer after a timeout, but that was as close as the Bearcats would get all night long.
The Golden Tornadoes led 30-14 at the half and the Bearcats only had 14 because point guard Dontae Broadnax sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer from half-court. That gave the Bearcats some life in the second half. Bainbridge had closed the gap to 35-22 when Monroe coach Michael Hoffpauir called his team together because of some turnovers and the defense that let Bainbridge hit three baskets from inside the paint. After the timeout, the intensity returned and Monroe coasted to victory.
Jackson led the attack with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Diallo and Dominik Henderson each scored nine.
AJ Grant led Bainbridge with 10.
The girls game was a different story. The Lady Bearcats (10-4) prevailed 49-45 mainly because Monroe had a rough third quarter. The two teams were tied at 17 heading into the break but the Bearcats took advantage of Monroe turnovers and pulled out to a 26-20 lead early in the quarter. Monroe's Marnell Davis swished a three to pull the game closer at 26-23 but miscues in the third quarter kept happening for Monroe and Bainbridge led 34-25 at the end of the third. Monroe turned things around in the fourth with fewer mistakes and after Kyla Raven hit a jump shot from the free-throw line, De'Asjha Johnson nailed a three from the corner to put the score a 40-39 with 4:31 remaining.
The Lady Tornadoes (7-8) had opportunities right up until the end of the game, but could not capitalize. Monroe fouled to get the ball back with 29 seconds remaining and three points down at 46-43. Bainbridge missed the free throws and Monroe coach Jennifer Acree called time to put together a plan, but Monroe turned the ball over again, and bad to foul Bainbridge again. This time they sank the free throws and put the game out of reach.
Kyla Raven led the Lady Tornadoes with 16 points, including going 6-6 at the free-throw line. Aaliyah Robinson scored 12 and Marnell Davis added nine fore Monroe.
Detenie Salter led Bainbridge with 22 points.
Monroe will travel to Cairo for their next game Friday night.
