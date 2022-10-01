Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis (4) high-steps out of a tackle during Saturday's game at Hugh Mills Stadium. Davis scored two first-quarter touchdowns to give the Trojans a lead that Crisp County could not overcome.
ALBANY — The No. 7-ranked Dougherty Trojans made a statement and secured their first region win with a dominating 25-9 win over No. 6-ranked Crisp County at Hugh Mills Stadium Saturday evening in front of a large Homecoming crowd.
The Trojans are now 6-0 on the year and 1-0 in the region.
"The defense played really well," said Dougherty head football coach Johnny Gilbert. "The offense got bogged down a little bit and we gave them too many yards on special teams but it always feels great to get the win."
The Cougars scored first on a safety when the Trojans had a mishap on a snap deep in their own territory and the Cougars scored their only touchdown when a Kameron Davis pass ricocheted off the receiver's shoulder pads and flew into the air before being picked off by Crisp County's Ahmad Brown. Brown was stopped at the 11 but then connected with Trae Walker in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. The Cougars led 9-6 at that point. That was their only lead of the game and the Cougars never seriously threatened to score again.
The Dougherty defense dominated the Cougar offense the entire game. Final stats were not available late Saturday night, but first downs for the Cougars were few and far between. Dougherty's front four led the charge that interrupted just about every offensive play the Cougars attempted. The Cougars had a few successful plays but not many. They did get some good field position on some kick-offs but were never able to get into the red zone all night after that pass interception.
While the defense was dominant, the Cougars could not consistently control the Dougherty offense. The Trojans did not have a huge night in the passing game, but Crisp could not contain Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis or running back Jacob Stallworth.
Davis scored two first-quarter touchdowns on runs of four and seven yards to give the Trojans a 13-9 lead. Stantavious Smith and the defense added two points on a safety. A 23-yard field goal by kicker Joe Gonzalez gave the Trojans an 18-9 halftime that lasted until late in the fourth quarter.
The final touchdown of the night came as Dougherty was working to run the clock down. Relying strictly on the running game and taking as much time as they could between each play, the Trojans slowly moved down the field. Crisp though they might have a shot at a turnover when Dougherty was faced with a 4th and two situation, Davis blew threw the line with a quarterback keeper to get the first down at the 31-yard line. On the next play, Davis handed the ball to Stallworth who went through the middle of the line and all the way to the end zone for the final touchdown of the night.
The Trojans will travel to Columbus (2-4) next Friday night and then be back at Hugh Mills Stadium for a date with crosstown rival Monroe. Crisp County (3-3) will host Monroe (4-2) next Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.