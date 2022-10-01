0038.jpg

Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis (4) high-steps out of a tackle during Saturday's game at Hugh Mills Stadium. Davis scored two first-quarter touchdowns to give the Trojans a lead that Crisp County could not overcome.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The No. 7-ranked Dougherty Trojans made a statement and secured their first region win with a dominating 25-9 win over No. 6-ranked Crisp County at Hugh Mills Stadium Saturday evening in front of a large Homecoming crowd.

The Trojans are now 6-0 on the year and 1-0 in the region.

