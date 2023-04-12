Worth County senior center fielder Chip Cooper homered, doubled, scored two runs and knocked in two runs Wednesday in game one of a doubleheader against No.3-ranked Jeff Davis as the Rams beat Jeff Davis 8-0.
SYLVESTER - The No. 7-ranked Worth County Rams split two huge games against No. 3-ranked Jeff Davis Wednesday at Pope Park as the Rams won game one 8-0 but fell 7-2 in the nightcap. The win puts the Rams in third place in the region heading into the state playoffs. Jeff Davis will be the top team with Cook in second, Worth County in third, and Fitzgerald in fourth.
"This was a really big win for us in game one," said Worth County head coach Will Smith. "It kept us from falling into fourth place."
The Rams will likely travel to Macon to face Rutland in the first round of the state playoffs.
Freshman Avery Kilcrease pitched six strong innings for the Rams and took the win on the mound. The right-hander allowed no runs on just four hits and four walks. He struck out two. Caden Emerson finished the game on the mound for Worth County.
Senior centerfielder Chip Cooper doubled in a run in the first innings, stole third and scored on a single by Coy Etheredge to get the Rams on the board. Cooper followed that with a home run over the centerfield fence in the third inning.
In all the Rams belted 10 hits, including four doubles and a homer. Parker Weaver, Owen Fletcher, and Luke Smith all doubled.
Jeff Davis took advantage of two walks and two errors to put two runs on the board in the second inning and eventually led 7-0 before the Rams scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Jeff Davis, 20-6, only recorded five hits against Worth County pitching but also got five walks and five errors to help their cause.
Worth County's Drake Jones took the loss on the mound. He pitched two innings. He allowed only one hit but gave up four runs - there earned. He walked three and struck out one. Owen Fletcher and Christian McDonald worked in relief.
Owen Hancock belted a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the bottom of the seventh for Worth County's two runs.