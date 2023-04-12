Chip Cooper

Worth County senior center fielder Chip Cooper homered, doubled, scored two runs and knocked in two runs Wednesday in game one of a doubleheader against No.3-ranked Jeff Davis as the Rams beat Jeff Davis 8-0.

SYLVESTER - The No. 7-ranked Worth County Rams split two huge games against No. 3-ranked Jeff Davis Wednesday at Pope Park as the Rams won game one 8-0 but fell 7-2 in the nightcap. The win puts the Rams in third place in the region heading into the state playoffs. Jeff Davis will be the top team with Cook in second, Worth County in third, and Fitzgerald in fourth.

"This was a really big win for us in game one," said Worth County head coach Will Smith. "It kept us from falling into fourth place."

