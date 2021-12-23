ALBANY — The undefeated and No. 7-ranked Westover Patriots (9-0) broke away from the No. 2-ranked Baldwin Braves (8-2) with a third quarter run and maintained that advantage to win 65-56 Wednesday night in the U-Save It Classic being held at Monroe High School.
Baldwin had been the top-ranked team in Class AAAA all season until a loss to McDonough last week.
Baldwin led 23-22 at the half but the Patriots came out of the break hot with a 12-2 run, including two threes from Westover’s Kemari Leverette. Leverette hit both threes from the corner right in front of the Patriot bench to put the Patriots ahead 34-25. The Braves closed the gap to four later in the third, but Leverette and Jeremiah Waters each hit another three to put the Patriots back up by nine.
The Braves pulled to within four points on two threes by senior Lataeveon Roach, but clutch shooting in the fourth by Westover’s Effrin Smith and Keshay Walton in the closing minutes kept the Patriots ahead.
Smith led the Patriots with 16 points, Leverette scored 12 - all on three point shots, Walton put in 11 and Cameron Cromer added 10.
Rudolph Satcher led the Braves with 17 points, Roach followed with 15 and Christian Bennett added 10.
Monroe 67 Perry 37
After Westover’s intense game, No. 8 ranked Monroe (6-2) breezed past Perry 67-37. The two teams were tied 5-5 early in the game before the Tornadoes went on a 10-2 run to lead 15-7 and Monroe never looked back. Head Coach Michael Hoffpauir used his entire bench during the game, except senior shooting guard Cedric Johnson, who was dressed, but did not play.
Monroe senior Dominik Henderson, who is known for his ability to get the ball into the hoop, showed his defensive skills as well. On a Perry fast break, Henderson got down the court in time to block the shot and grab the rebound. Perry stole the ball again and Henderson blocked the next shot as well.
Henderson, however, was not the leading scorer for the Tornadoes Wednesday night. Freshman Lorenzo Still scored 10 fourth quarter points and a total of 15 in the game to take the leading scorer spot for Monroe. Henderson had 14 while Boss Diallo and Justin Burns each scored eight.
Perry (4-3) was led by Dalguan Wright who scored 12 points.
Glynn Academy 60 Dougherty 59
The final game of the night was a nail-biter from start to finish. The Red Terrors of Glynn Academy (9-2) led by three after the first, but Dougherty (5-4) bounced back to take a 32-31 lead at the half and had stretched that lead to 46-40 at the end of the third. Midway through the fourth it looked like the Trojans had taken control with an eight point lead and less than five minutes to play in the game. But Glynn Academy hit three consecutive three pointers to erase the Trojan lead and move ahead 55-54 with 2:18 remaining on the clock. With intense defense, points were hard to come by, but the Trojans got a basket to go ahead 56-55 before Glynn Academy’s Tyr Ivey drilled a long three with 42 seconds left to play and gave the Red Terrors a 58-56 lead. The Trojans had three chances under the basket to tie the game and missed all three shots, then had to foul to try and get the ball back. Glynn hit those shots making it 60-56. The Trojans Markelle Jones scored with 2.3 seconds remaining and was fouled. He hit the free throw, but time ran out on the inbounds play and the Red Terrors secured the win.
Kennard Norris scored 17 points to lead the Trojans while Jones, Elijah West, and Jain Burns each scored seven.
Tyson Rooks scored 19 to led Glynn Academy, Tray Dickens knocked down 12 points on four threes, and Ivey added nine.
Lee County 54 Southeast Lauderdale 43
Lee County (6-5) freshman Braylon Chaney hit five three-pointers and scored a total of 21 points to lead the Trojans past Southeast Lauderdale (3-5) of Meridian, Miss. Senior Joe Frazier added 13 and another freshman, Ousmane Kromah, scored eight for the Trojans.
Points were hard to come early as the game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, but Chaney scored 11 himself in the second quarter as the Trojans took control and led 31-18 at the break.
The Tigers had hopes to make a comeback in the second half when Demondre Graham swished a three to close the gap to 12, but Kromah hit four straight baskets to keep the Trojans in control.
In the day’s first game of the U-Save It Classic, Mitchell County (6-1) trounced Taylor County 76-54.
