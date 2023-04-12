No. 8-ranked Baconton Charter breezes past Terrell County to stay on top of Region 1-A

Baconton Charter sophomore Lee Worsham started game two of Wednesday's doubleheader against Terrell County and earn the win as he, Grayson White and Logan Hurst combined for a no-hitter in the 10-0 win.
BACONTON - The Baconton Charter Blazers breezed through two shutouts over Terrell County Tuesday to keep pace with Seminole County and Early County for the top spot in Region 1-A Division II. The Blazers are now 18-4 on the season and 12-2 in the region. Seminole is also 12-2 and Early County is 11-2.
The Blazers made quick work of the Greenwave in the first game with a 15-0 win in three innings. The Blazers scored 11 runs in the opening inning which began with a double by Logan Hurst, The Blazers smacked six hits and took advantage of four errors in the first inning to score those eleven runs.
Jimmy Woods had two hits in those three innings and knocked in four runs for Baconton Charter. Tyriss Vickerson picked up the Greenwave hit.
Bernardo Marquez-Cruz took the win on the mound for the Blazers. He allowed one hit in two innings of work with two walks and four strikeouts. Jay Wood finished on the mound.
Game two began almost as well but the rally started after two outs and the Blazers only scored six runs in the first inning and three different Baconton pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the 10-0 win.
Sophomore Lee Worsham started the game on the mound and pitched the first two innings. He did not allow any hits. He walked one and struck out six. Grayson White pitched innings three and four with no hits, runs, or walks. He struck out three. Logan Hurst pitched the final inning and struck out the side.
The Blazers racked up 11 hits in the game, including three from Woods and Austin Hatcher. Hatcher and Worsham each smacked a triple in the game.
The Blazers are scheduled to host the final region game Friday against Early County with tip-off at 4 p.m. Baconton Charter is scheduled to end the regular season Tuesday at home against Westover.