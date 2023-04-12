No. 8-ranked Baconton Charter breezes past Terrell County to stay on top of Region 1-A

Baconton Charter sophomore Lee Worsham started game two of Wednesday's doubleheader against Terrell County and earn the win as he, Grayson White and Logan Hurst combined for a no-hitter in the 10-0 win.

 Joe Whitfield

BACONTON - The Baconton Charter Blazers breezed through two shutouts over Terrell County Tuesday to keep pace with Seminole County and Early County for the top spot in Region 1-A Division II. The Blazers are now 18-4 on the season and 12-2 in the region. Seminole is also 12-2 and Early County is 11-2.

The Blazers made quick work of the Greenwave in the first game with a 15-0 win in three innings. The Blazers scored 11 runs in the opening inning which began with a double by Logan Hurst, The Blazers smacked six hits and took advantage of four errors in the first inning to score those eleven runs.

