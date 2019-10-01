The battle between the #1-ranked Houston County Lady Bears (24-4) and the #2-ranked Lee County Lady Trojans (20-6) will continue Wednesday at 5 p.m. after the two teams split a doubleheader Tuesday in Leesburg. The Bears won the opener 4-3 and Lee County blasted the Bears 14-4 ending the game after six innings. It was the first time this season the Bears had a game cut short because of the mercy rule.
Lee County senior right-hander Abby Hughes might earn the new nickname “Iron Lady” after pitching in both games. Hughes pitched all seven innings of game one taking the loss, and the first four innings of game two – to record the win on the mound. Juliana Franklin closed out the second game on the mound for the Lady Trojans.
It was errors in game one that cost the Lady Trojans. The Lady Bears scored three runs in the top of the second inning thanks to two errors and Houston County built an early 4-0 lead. The Lady Trojans bounced back with a run in the bottom of the second and two more in the fourth inning but couldn’t score again.
“We gave them five outs in that inning,” said assistant coach Chuck Cooper. “You can’t do that and expect to win against a team as good as they are.”
Second baseman Karlee Back had three hits in four at bats in game one for the Lady Trojans. One of those hits was a triple and she knocked in all three Trojan runs.
Hughes pitched seven innings in game one, giving up seven hits and one earned run. She walked two and struck out six.
In game two, the Lady Bears scored first, but the Lady Trojan offense came to life quickly.
In the top of the second inning the Lady Trojans chased Houston County pitcher Olivia Brown from the mound with four straight hits. Trellis Whaley started the barrage with a double to left, followed by a single to left by Marley Smith and then a bloop fly to right by Anna Claire Strickland that scored a run. A double to the fence in center field by Alexis Danforth knocked Brown off the mound for a while.
The Lady Bears brought in Rylee Lamb who had won the first game for the Lady Bears, but the rally for the Trojans continued. Calli Carr reached on an error at third and then singles by Hughes and shortstop Rebekah Cooper gave the Lady Trojans a 4-1 lead.
The Bears added two runs in the bottom of the inning, and the Lady Trojans went back to work. Smith doubled to center and Strickland singled to left. Danforth hit the ball back to the pitcher, but Lamb couldn’t handle the ball and the bases were loaded with Lady Trojans. Rhiannon Belcher stepped to the plate and smacked a double to the right field fence to score two runs.
Houston County coaches went back to the mound and brought Brown back to the mound and she was able to stop the rally and leave the bases loaded with Trojans for the second inning in a row.
Carr had the big hit for the Trojans in the next inning as she singled and batted in two runs. She was thrown out at second as she tried to turn her single into a double and that ended the inning.
Doubles by Hughes and Cooper added another run in the fifth for Lee County and then the Lady Trojans scored four more runs in the sixth to invoke the mercy rule. Back had a single and an RBI in the sixth, but it was Cooper’s double to the fence in right center that cleared the bases and gave the Trojans the 14-4 final.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will be region champions and take the #1 seed going into the state playoffs. The loser will take the #2 seed heading into the playoffs. First pitch in Leesburg Wednesday is set for 5 p.m. at Lee County High School.