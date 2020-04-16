The National Strength and Conditioning Association recently honored six Albany State University athletes as 2020 All-American Athlete Award recipients.
Travis Ray Jr., Randy McClure, Calvin Lewis V, Alexandria James, Marisol Estrada and Mikiayah Harris earned the prestigious award, which recognizes their athletic accomplishments and their dedication to strength and conditioning. The athletes were nominated by Albany State coach Troy Williams, who praised the student-athletes’ determination to improve in athletics while maintaining academic prominence.
"We are proud to have Troy Williams join the NSCA in its mission to safely improve athletic performance," Eric McMahon, NSCA's coaching program manager, said in a release. "Supporting our student-athletes like Travis Ray Jr., Randy McClure, Calvin Lewis V, Alexandria James, Marisol Estrada and Mikiayah Harris guarantees a stronger future for the NSCA."
Ray, a Tallahassee, Fla., native, is a senior on the Rams’ baseball team. He hit .306 with three home runs and eight RBIs this season before the coronavirus stopped the season.
McClure and James, both seniors, play for Albany State’s basketball program. McClure averaged 15 points and 7.4 rebounds last season, while James average 17.5 points and 3.6 rebounds.
Lewis, a junior running back, represents the Rams’ football program. Estrada is a senior defender for Albany State’s soccer team, and Harris, a native of Cochran, is a junior infielder on the softball team.
