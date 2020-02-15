TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Freshman Tyrell Brewer scored four runs and notched a three-run double Saturday against Niagara, leading Florida State (1-1) to a 24-4 win over Niagara (1-1) at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles combined for 14 hits, drew 13 walks and were hit by five pitches against six Purple Eagles pitchers.
Shane Drohan threw 3.2 innings, striking out five and allowing one earned run. Six FSU relievers combined to strike out seven batters and walk just one. Parker Messick (1-0) earned the win by pitching a perfect sixth inning.
The Seminoles struck early and often Saturday, scoring eight runs in the second inning. That frame featured Brewer’s three-run double as well as a two-run single from Elijah Cabell and a ground-rule two-run double from Robby Martin. Cabell scored four runs and had four RBI in the contest.
Freshman Dylan Simmons hit an RBI double in his first at-bat as a Seminole. He finished 2-for-2 with two RBI and pitched an inning in relief.
Carter Smith, a fifth-inning replacement at catcher for Mat Nelson, launched FSU’s first home run of the season, a three-run blast to right field that provided the final margin Saturday.
In total, 12 Seminoles scored at least once, while 10 FSU players had a hit and 10 players recorded an RBI.
Drohan left the game after taking a line drive off his body, but head coach Mike Martin, Jr. confirmed that would have been his last batter of the game at 79 pitches. Doug Kirkland threw one pitch to end the fourth inning, then Simmons, Messick, Jack Anderson, Brandon Walker and Clayton Kwiatkowski each threw one inning of relief.
It was the first career appearance of Kirkland, Simmons, Messick and Walker’s careers.
The win was also the first for Martin, Jr. as Florida State’s head coach. He spent the previous 22 seasons as an assistant coach for the Noles.
