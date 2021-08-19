What a difference a few months can make.
When Adam Miller arrived at Westover High School in March as the Patriots’ new football coach, there were roughly three dozen players participating in spring drills. Fast forward six months and Miller is gazing upon an entirely different horizon.
“My first day in March, I show up for workouts and there’s 36 guys,” said Miller, a former Albany State assistant coach who returned to Dougherty County after a stint as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Shiloh High in Gwinnett County. “At a recent scrimmage, we had 94.
“So we’ve grown a ton, and we’ve had a lot of people who were kind of nervous and unsure during the spring, and I think they saw the experience we create for our young men and wanted to be a part of it. It’s been awesome. We hope to be around that 100 threshold, and for us, a Class AAAA school, we feel good about it.”
Miller, whose first head coaching job came at the age of 23 at his alma mater, Coral Springs Charter School in Florida, said his charges have been receptive of the culture change he aims to bring to Westover, which went 1-5 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season but still qualified for the Class AAAA state playoffs.
“Can a culture change result in more wins?” he said. “I believe it can. Football-wise, we’ve had a lot of kids really step up. They’ve really enjoyed this offseason and workouts went really well. And now camp is going really well. This has probably been one of the most positive camps I’ve ever been part of in terms of young men retaining the information, the young men buying into both the offensive and defensive systems.
“It’s been good and I think we do have a chance to be really good. You have to stay healthy, No. 1, and you have to take care of the football. We can’t have any giveaways and we need to have a bunch of takeaways and we’ll be alright.”
The Patriots lost about 15 seniors to graduation but Miller said the returning players and newcomers have impressed him with their willingness to learn what he and his staff and teaching and preaching.
“They’ve done a good job of buying into the system, buying into a new way of coaching that’s completely different from what they’re used to, so it’s been positive so far,” he said.
Miller pointed to four players as the emerging leaders of the squad. Senior defensive end Dametris Green has been called the team’s “defensive bell cow” and may try his hand at running back this fall. Junior wide receiver Alex Ingram has the speed and vertical leap to catch the ball in traffic. Two-year starter Braxton Davis and three-year starter Darnell Jones figure to anchor the offensive line.
While Miller is pleased with the development of players at the skill positions, he believes Westover’s strength will rest with its offensive and defensive fronts.
“The offensive and defensive lines are our most experienced positions, so I do believe we can come out and have positive movement on both sides of the football,” he said. “We have some pretty talented skill guys on both sides of the ball, but we’ll be tough up front on both sides of the ball — and that’s first time I’ve ever been able to say that as a head coach.”
With a culture change generally comes an alteration in expectations, but for Miller, his expectations stretch beyond the football field.
“We do have expectations in things we talk about as a team, but overall the main thing is we want our young men to live out our three foundations of discipline, effort and trust in everything they do,” he said. “If we can live out those three things daily, we’re going to be better at practice and in the games the first downs will come and touchdowns and wins will come.
“We’re trying to change the culture and the expectations for the guys to meet the standard — we’re going to do things a certain way and they’ll meet the standard. We need to give great effort and trust the process as we continue to push toward our goals.”
Westover, which last won a Region 1-AAAA championship in 2013, will open the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 20 at Tift County. The Patriots will open region play on Oct. 1 against Dougherty at Hugh Mills Stadium.
