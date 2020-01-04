A celebration of life service for former Albany State University basketball coach Oliver Jones is planned for 10 a.m. next Saturday, January 11th at Albany State’s HPER Gymnasium on East Campus. Jones passed away on New Year’s Eve at Emory-Saint Joseph Hospital in Atlanta after a brief illness. He was 76 years old. J.W. Williams Funeral Home of Cordele is taking care of the arrangements.
Well-wishers can see the obituary and send condolences here: www.jwwilliams.com/obituary/deacon-oliver-jones
Jones led the Albany State Golden Ram basketball team for 26 years, beginning in 1972. Prior to that he had played center for the Golden Rams, coming to Albany from McGehee, Arkansas from 1961-64 and then played professional basketball in the Eastern League. Five of his brothers followed him to play at Albany State and he was the head coach for three of them. As head coach at Albany State he led the Golden Rams to six SIAC championships.
The accomplishments of Jones and his brothers led the university to name the court in his honor last year and the sports and health complex is named for the Jones brothers.
A public visitation service is set for 1 p.m. — 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon at Greater Cutliff Grove Baptist Church on Broad Avenue in Albany. A wake service will follow at the same location at 4 p.m. Graveside services will follow the Saturday ceremony at St. Matthew Church Cemetery in Leesburg.