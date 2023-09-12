Sep 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) at the on deck circle during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs the bases after a wild pick off attempt during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA -- Matt Olson became the second Braves player to hit 50 home runs in a season, and Ronald Acuña Jr. is just four homers away from the fifth 40-homer, 40-steal season in American League/National League history.
Both NL MVP candidates shined as the Braves moved closer to a sixth straight NL East title while splitting a day-night doubleheader against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Acuña hit his 36th homer, as Atlanta won the first game, 10-8, in 10 innings on Monday afternoon. Olson’s multihomer performance went for naught as Philadelphia claimed a 7-5 win in the nightcap.