PHILADELPHIA -- Matt Olson became the second Braves player to hit 50 home runs in a season, and Ronald Acuña Jr. is just four homers away from the fifth 40-homer, 40-steal season in American League/National League history.

Both NL MVP candidates shined as the Braves moved closer to a sixth straight NL East title while splitting a day-night doubleheader against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Acuña hit his 36th homer, as Atlanta won the first game, 10-8, in 10 innings on Monday afternoon. Olson’s multihomer performance went for naught as Philadelphia claimed a 7-5 win in the nightcap.

