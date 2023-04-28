Apr 28, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) walks off the field after the bottom of the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson made sure Max Fried’s effort was rewarded. But it would have been nice to see Mother Nature allow Fried to extend the dominance he displayed in the Braves’ 4-0, rain-shortened win over the Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.
Bouncing back from their toughest loss of the season, the Braves began this key division series in impressive manner. Acuña tallied a two-out RBI single in the fifth and trotted home when Olson followed with a 433-foot homer.
Fried extended his scoreless-innings streak to 18 before a steady rainfall halted play before the start of the sixth. He struck out seven and was at 86 pitches after five. Fried has a 2.47 ERA in 11 starts against the Mets since the start of the 2020 season.
The game was called after a 1 hour, 28 minute rain delay -- five minutes longer than it took to play the five-inning game. Friday night was the first time the Braves and Mets met since both teams tallied 101 wins in last year’s National League East race. Atlanta was awarded a fifth consecutive division title because it won 10 of the 19 games played against New York.
This latest rain delay had a happier ending than the one the Braves experienced Thursday, when they waited through a three-hour, one-minute delay and then blew a four-run ninth-inning lead in a loss to the Marlins.