MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Apr 28, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) walks off the field after the bottom of the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

 Vincent Carchietta

ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson made sure Max Fried’s effort was rewarded. But it would have been nice to see Mother Nature allow Fried to extend the dominance he displayed in the Braves’ 4-0, rain-shortened win over the Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.

Bouncing back from their toughest loss of the season, the Braves began this key division series in impressive manner. Acuña tallied a two-out RBI single in the fifth and trotted home when Olson followed with a 433-foot homer.

