...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 expected. Isolated inland areas of the Florida Panhandle may
reach heat index values around 117.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Aug 13, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a two run home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — Ronald Acuña Jr.isn’t the only member of the Braves who is up for consideration for the National League MVP Award. First baseman Matt Olson is having a season to remember, leading the Major Leagues in home runs (43) and RBIs (107), while trailing only Shohei Ohtani in slugging percentage (.621).
Olson made his presence felt in a 7-6 loss to the Mets on Sunday night at Citi Field. Atlanta trailed, 7-4, going into the eighth inning, but Olson put a scare into New York when he swung at a 2-1 pitch from Brooks Raley and hit a two-run blast to make it a one-run game.