NEW YORK — Ronald Acuña Jr.isn’t the only member of the Braves who is up for consideration for the National League MVP Award. First baseman Matt Olson is having a season to remember, leading the Major Leagues in home runs (43) and RBIs (107), while trailing only Shohei Ohtani in slugging percentage (.621).

Olson made his presence felt in a 7-6 loss to the Mets on Sunday night at Citi Field. Atlanta trailed, 7-4, going into the eighth inning, but Olson put a scare into New York when he swung at a 2-1 pitch from Brooks Raley and hit a two-run blast to make it a one-run game.

