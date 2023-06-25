...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Irwin County in south
central Georgia, Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia, Turner
County in south central Georgia, Clay, Randolph, Lee, Calhoun,
Quitman and Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia, northern Tift,
Ben Hill and Worth Counties in south central Georgia through 1030 PM
EDT...
At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Georgetown to near Shellman to near
Leesburg to Arabi to 6 miles south of McRae. Movement was south at 35
mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Fort Gaines, Morgan, Georgetown, Albany, Dawson, Cuthbert, Putney,
Ashburn, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Leesburg, Tifton, Edison,
Arlington, Shellman, Poulan, Ty Ty, Leary and Smithville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Jun 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) is congratulated by Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) at the conclusion of a baseball game Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. The Atlanta Braves won, 7-6. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI -- Matt Olson chuckled when asked if he would consider naming one of his children Citizens Bank Park or Great American Ball Park. His reluctance to commit might have something to do with the success he’s had at many ballparks this year.
But the Braves’ first baseman really took a liking to Cincinnati this weekend, as he moved into a tie for the Major League home run lead. Olson hit four homers during the three-game series, including a go-ahead three-run shot in the sixth inning of a 7-6 win over the previously red-hot Reds on Sunday afternoon.