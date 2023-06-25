MLB: Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

Jun 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) is congratulated by Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) at the conclusion of a baseball game Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. The Atlanta Braves won, 7-6. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

 Kareem Elgazzar

CINCINNATI -- Matt Olson chuckled when asked if he would consider naming one of his children Citizens Bank Park or Great American Ball Park. His reluctance to commit might have something to do with the success he’s had at many ballparks this year.

But the Braves’ first baseman really took a liking to Cincinnati this weekend, as he moved into a tie for the Major League home run lead. Olson hit four homers during the three-game series, including a go-ahead three-run shot in the sixth inning of a 7-6 win over the previously red-hot Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports