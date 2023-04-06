MLB: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a one run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium.

 Jeff Curry/MDJ

ST. LOUIS — At the conclusion of 26 of the 27 innings played in this week’s three-game set against the Cardinals, Atlanta held the lead. Charlie Morton allowed a game-tying grounder to Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the first inning Monday night to even the score of that game at 1-1. That was as close as any of the games in the series ever got.

Matt Olson drummed out three extra-base hits — two RBI doubles and his third home run — in support of Bryce Elder in a 5-2 victory Wednesday afternoon in the series finale, completing a sweep for Atlanta ahead of Thursday’s home opener and securing a 5-1 season-opening road trip.

