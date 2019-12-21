FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons' run defense will face another stiff challenge Sunday in Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who's rushed for 1,081 yards, ninth in the NFL.
The Falcons' run defense gives up 108.9 yards per game, which ranks 16th in the league. The unit is coming off a solid performance against the 49ers and their fleet of three running backs last week. With linebacker De'Vondre Campbell leading the way with 11 tackles, the Falcons held the 49ers' running backs to 106 yards rushing on 24 carries. The total included a 37-yard run by Tevin Coleman.
When the Falcons face Jacksonville at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they want to make Fournette, a former LSU star, earn his yards. He has a long of 81 yards this season and has six runs of 20 yards or more and four of 40 yards or more.
"I see a bunch of guys playing their (behinds) off," Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said of the Falcons' defense. "You can start up front. They are all powerful guys. They are strong."
Campbell and middle linebacker Deion Jones will have the main job of keeping track of Fournette.
"In the run game, I think the linebackers are really good," Marrone said. "Campbell is straight downhill attacker and will knock the crap out of you. (He's) really good at diagnosing the offense's plays. Deion Jones can flat out run. He can make every tackle from sideline to sideline."
The Falcons' run defense plays off defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's penetration.
"Grady Jarrett is a heck of a three-down football player," Marrone said. "He's a destructive force in there."
The Falcons, who will play without defensive end Takk McKinley after he suffered a left shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve, have been impressed with Fournette's pass-catching ability. He has a career-high 73 catches.
"What I was surprised to find out how much of a factor he's been in the passing game," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "I was surprised -- I wouldn't say I was surprised. It definitely caught me off-guard to say, that's a big factor for a guy that we just assumed was downhill runner."