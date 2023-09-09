Sep 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrate after a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA -- Along with taking another step toward joining the exclusive 40-40 club, Ronald Acuña Jr. moved closer to becoming just the sixth player within the past 20 seasons to hit 35-plus homers and tally 200-plus hits in the same year.
Acuña’s record-breaking season became more impressive, as he homered in a three-hit performance that helped the Braves claim an 8-2 win over the Pirates at Truist Park on Friday night. Eddie Rosario also went deep for Atlanta as well, which stands seven homers away from matching the National League record (279) set by the 2019 Dodgers.